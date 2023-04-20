BravoCon 2023: date, location and everything we know about the Bravo convention

Viva Las Vegas! BravoCon is hitting the road this year, leaving New York City behind for new digs in Sin City. The annual convention will once again feature Bravolebrities from across Bravo's robust lineup of shows, including the Real Housewives and Below Deck, along with news, gossip and first look trailers. BravoCon 2023 (opens in new tab) is the place to be if you're a Bravo fan.

"BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan," said Ellen Stone, executive vice president, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy for NBCUniversal, in a statement. "In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet."

Read on for everything you need to know about BravoCon 2023.

BravoCon 2023 takes place November 3-5.

The timing works well, as it's right in the middle of the fall television season, meaning there will be lots of Bravo series on the air and many more set to arrive soon after that. Expect to see lots of behind the scenes footage and interviews with cast members from shows on the air, as well as first-look footage and special announcements for shows yet to come.

Tickets are expected to go on sale soon. Keep an eye on this space and on the BravoCon website (opens in new tab) for details.

Where is BravoCon 2023?

BravoCon 2023 is taking place in Las Vegas. Most of the action will occur at Caesars Palace, but given how many events take place throughout the weekend it's very possible that events will be spread out in multiple locations.

The official BravoCon 2023 hotels (opens in new tab) are Caesars Palace, Harrah's and The Linq. If you're looking to stay in the middle of all the Bravo fun, you'll want to book a room at one of those three hotels, but of course you can stay anywhere in Vegas and still enjoy the fun.

This marks the first year the convention will leave its original home in New York City.

Who will be at BravoCon 2023?

Thanks to its relatively central location, expect to see more Bravolebrities than ever before at BravoCon 2023. In 2022 there were over 100 special guests from well over a dozen shows and franchises.

As we get closer to the event we'll be sure to add guest announcements right here.

Can you watch BravoCon 2023 from home?

While BravoCon isn't streamed live for fans at home, there will be plenty of content for fans to enjoy from home. Expect to see at least one episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to be recorded live at the event along with lots of videos and interviews shared across social media.

As the event approaches we'll add more details about what's available from home.

History of BravoCon

With so many Bravo shows and so many Bravolebrities, it's not surprising why the idea of BravoCon was born.

The inaugural event took place in New York City in 2019 and featured over 90 cast members from a wide variety of Bravo series, including Real Housewives, Top Chef, Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, Million Dollar Listing, Married to Medicine, Below Deck and Summer House. The three-day celebration was a massive success, with over 50 live events and a memorable broadcast of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

By the time the next BravoCon rolled around in 2022, the excitement had reached a fever pitch following the pandemic and being away from each other for so long. In 2022 there were over 100 Bravolebrities, 60 live events and five live tapings of WWHL. Andy Cohen also hosted the first-annual WWHL Presents: Legends Ball with some of the biggest stars honoring the most iconic moments from across the Bravo universe.

Now that BravoCon is on the move to Sin City, expect the three-day event to be bigger than ever before.