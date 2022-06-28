Cafe Minamdang: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Cafe Minamdang has arrived on Netflix and it's generated a lot of buzz from fans who are already obsessed with the crime drama. With episodes dropping weekly, fans are eager to tune in each week to find out what happens next.

The crime drama joins an already great line-up of Netflix Korean dramas including Squid Game and the latest Money Heist: Korea, so there's plenty for fans to sink their teeth into.

The series Cafe Minamdang is based on the web novel titled Minamdang: Case Note by writer Jung Jae-h, and has a K-Pop star among its cast, so it's one to watch if you're a fan of K-Drama or you're looking to explore even more titles!

Episodes one and two are already available but with a weekly drop, you'll have to be patient as this isn't one you can binge-watch — unless you wait.

Here's everything you need to know about Cafe Minamdang.

Cafe Minamdang kicked off on June 27, with episodes following each Monday so it's a great way to kick off your week!

There are 18 episodes in total and so far it's not known if there are plans for a second season.

Cafe Minamdang plot

Cafe Minamdang follows the mysterious events experienced by a former profiler who became a shaman, alongside his colleagues. It also tells the story of a suspicious café named Minamdang and its customers, so there are a lot of mysterious things going on!

The series' protagonist Nam Han Joon is the former profiler in question, who now works as a con artist. He disguises himself as a fortune teller, running the shop Minamdang but it soon attracts the attention of a tenacious police inspector and chaos ensues.

Who's in the cast?

Seo In-guk stars as Nam Han-joon and is joined by Oh Yeon-seo as Han Jae-hee: a third-year homicide detective, Kwak Si-yang as Gong Soo-cheol: a barista who works as a homicide detective at night and Kang Mi-na as Nam Hye-joon: Han-joon's younger sister.

Other cast include Kwon Soo-hyun as Cha Do-won: an intelligent and wealthy prosecutor at the Western District Prosecutors' Office's Criminal Affairs Department, Baek Seo-hoo as Jonathan: a part-time employee at Minamdang, Jung Man-sik as Jang Doo-jin: a veteran detective of fifteen years and Heo Jae-ho as Kim Sang-hyeop: another detective.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the trailer for Cafe Minamdang below to get an idea of what to expect from the latest Korean crime drama. Enjoy!