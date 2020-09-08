Can you watch NFL Sunday Ticket on Roku?

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on Roku — but you have to have to be eligible for a subscription.

It’s been a long road to the return of NFL football, but the 2020-21 season is finally upon us. Kickoff begins on Thursday, Sept. 10 as the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans clash to begin what’s expected to be an incredible (and unprecedented) year in professional football.

There are many options to view NFL games this season including NFL Sunday Ticket — A one-stop destination for all of your favorite professional football games. For Roku users concerned about the next steps to catch these football games, look no further!

How to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on Roku

Rest assured, you can watch all of the offerings of NFL Sunday Ticket using your Roku device. For those of you who have a DIRECTV subscription, the process should be relatively easy. First, you download the NFL Sunday Ticket channel (an app, basically), which is available on your Roku’s Channel Store. (You also can get to it here on the web.) Once you download it, just enter your usual login information for DIRECTV and you should be ready to go.

Not everyone has a DIRECTV subscription, however — especially those who’ve cut the cord. Instead of paying for an entire subscription, you can sign up for Sunday Ticket by itself. To do so, you must meet certain criteria first. If you’re living in an apartment, townhome or condominium and aren’t already receiving DIRECTV service, you can sign up for the package alone.

There are contingencies in place for certain folks whose home layouts don’t allow for a DIRECTV satellite dish to be installed. This could be due to obstructions that harm signal or similar issues alike. For those folks, you need to check in with the service provider itself, follow this link to ensure that you fit into this group.

Regardless, you’ll want to follow this link to figure out your eligibility for certain plans. For students looking to tune into the action, there are deals set in place that make that daunting bill a bit more manageable. Considering most college-aged students aren’t paying for cable, Roku and NFL Sunday Ticket are trying to make your football-viewing experience just a tad bit better.

Nationally broadcasted games won’t be available due to blackout restrictions. The same can be said of games that are televised live in your market due to those same blackout restrictions. These are set in place because of contractual agreements between the league, television providers and advertisers to give priority to the channels that broadcast these games.

Anyone playing fantasy football this season would be wise to consider pursuing NFL Sunday Ticket on the Roku. It’s a great way to gain access to all of the games that will make or break your week.

Not everyone’s experience is going to be the same with NFL Sunday Ticket due to the many specific guidelines in place, but for those of you who rely on Roku for your streaming needs, your needs are likely to be met.