Celebrity Family Feud: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

Family Feud is in the pantheon of American game shows, but there's just something a little extra fun about seeing celebrities playing the classic game. So we should all be happy that Celebrity Family Feud is returning for another season on ABC as part of the network's summer TV lineup.

Star-studded versions of popular game shows have been a trend on ABC, as the network also has Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. This is in addition to the other game shows that the network airs in prime time, including The Chase, Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid and Generation Gap.

Here is everything that you need to know about the latest season Celebrity Family Feud.

All new episodes of Celebrity Family Feud premiere on Sunday, July 9, at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC. It'll share Sunday night primetime with The $100,000 Pyramid.

Celebrity Family Feud host

With the slate of teams changing every week, Steve Harvey is going to be the one constant on Celebrity Family Feud as the host. Harvey, who has hosted the regular version of Family Feud since 2010, has emceed Celebrity Family Feud since 2015.

Outside of hosting the game show, Harvey became famous as a stand-up comedian and for his TV show, The Steve Harvey Show, which ran for six seasons. Harvey also hosted his own day-time talk show, simply known as Steve Harvey, for five seasons. Currently, he also stars in Judge Steve Harvey, where he helps settle people's disputes.

Celebrity Family Feud contestants

ABC has not officially announced any of the celebrities that are going to be participating in this latest season of Celebrity Family Feud. However, thanks to a preview clip that was shared on Twitter (which you can watch below), we have an idea of some of the stars set to compete for charities on the game show.

In the trailer we see teams featuring Dancing with the Stars and The Wonder Years casts, as well as Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci (will her co-stars be joining her?) and Niecy Nash-Betts, who stars in the ABC series The Rookie: Feds.

Celebrity Family Feud trailer

The closest thing we have to a trailer for Celebrity Family Feud right now is the aforementioned promo clip shared on social media, which you watch right here:

Tell a friend to tell a friend, #CelebrityFamilyFeud returns in ONE MONTH! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vdtIOSBmtaJune 9, 2023 See more

Celebrity Family Feud game play

Family Feud has been around since 1976, but in case you are new to the game, here are the basics:

Each game sees two teams of five compete to see who can get the most points based on the popularity of answers to a given prompt, as responded to by a 100-person survey panel.

There are three rounds of team-vs-team gameplay. The second round sees points double and the third round sees point triple.

Each round starts with one family member from each team attempting to buzz in first with their best answer. If the team that buzzes first gives the top answer, they have the option to play the round or pass it to the other team. If the first answer given is not the top answer, the other team has the opportunity to guess the top answer.

After a team decides to play the round, each subsequent team member makes guesses at the remaining responses. If they give a correct response, the answer is revealed. If they guess incorrectly, they get a strike.

If a team gets three strikes before answering all responses, the opposing team has the opportunity to steal, needing to only give one correct answer to take the points.

The team with the highest point total after the three rounds moves onto Fast Money, where two players try to amass 200 points providing answers to the same five questions (the second player does not know the first player's answers). The first player is given 20 seconds to answer all five questions, with the ability to pass and move on to the next question if they want, which they can come back to if time remains. The second player gets 25 seconds, the extra time in the event they give an answer their teammate already provided.

How to watch Celebrity Family Feud

Airing on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud is available to watch for anyone with a traditional pay-TV cable subscription, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries the network, like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. Episodes are going to be available to stream on Hulu the next day.