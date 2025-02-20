Celtics City: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the docuseries
An inside look into the NBA’s most dominant franchise.
While admittedly not a fan of the Boston Celtics, as a fan of the NBA, I greatly respect the team’s remarkable legacy and look forward to learning even more about it in the new documentary, Celtics City.
As it stands now, the Celtics have more NBA championships than any other franchise and have had some of the sport's greatest players wear a green jersey, ranging from the incomparable Bill Russell to the legend that is Larry Bird to the current roster which includes recent NBA champions like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. So what can you look forward to seeing in the brand-new docuseries?
Here’s everything we know about Celtics City.
Celtics City release date
Celtics City premieres on Monday, March 3, at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. We don't have word yet when the series may air in the UK, but as more information becomes available we'll pass along the update.
Celtics City is an HBO original, so those in the US need a subscription to the premium channel to watch the show live on TV. HBO is a part of many cable/satellite TV packages. The series also streams on Max, and there are several options to choose from for would-be subscribers of the streamer. With a Max subscription, you can also access live NBA games when they are televised on TNT.
Celtics City plot
Here’s the official synopsis of Celtics City:
"Celtics City chronicles the remarkable saga of the Boston Celtics, the NBA’s winningest and most storied franchise, from its founding as one of the league’s original teams all the way to its triumphant 2024 championship – along the way delving into the fierce rivalries, defining moments, and societal forces that have shaped the organization’s enduring legacy.
"Featuring never-before-seen archival footage and over 80 interviews with past and present Boston Celtics legends – from Bob Cousy and Larry Bird to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – the series captures the scope of the team’s influence, weaving together the personalities, battles, tragedies, and triumphs that have defined the franchise across more than seven decades of American history.
"Moving between past and present, each episode of the series examines not just the many eras of the franchise’s history, but also rivalries with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and others; the relationships and loyalty shared by teammates; and the weight and expectations that come with carrying on a tradition that transcends the game. The series also explores the Celtics’ significance in the ever-changing landscape of Boston – a city with a complex social history impacted by racial tensions that the Celtics, led by figures like Bill Russell, confronted head-on."
Celtics City cast
Here are many the personalities featured in the series:
Former and current NBA players
- Larry Bird
- Robert Parish
- Tom “Satch” Sanders
- Jaylen Brown
- Jayson Tatum
- Al Horford
- Danny Ainge
- Bob Cousy
- Jerry West
- Wayne Embry
- Pat Riley
- Don Nelson
- Don Chaney
- Spencer Haywood
- Charlie Scott
- Bill Walton
- Cedric Maxwell
- M.L. Carr
- Kevin McHale
- Quinn Buckner
- Paul Pierce
Rick Carlisle
- Dee Brown
- Brian Shaw
Xavier McDaniel
- Antoine Walker
- Doc Rivers
Kendrick Perkins
- Kevin Garnett
- Glen Davis
- Ray Allen
- Rajon Rondo
- James Worthy
NBA executives and coaches
- Joe Mazzulla
- Brad Stevens
- Rick Pitino
- Jan Volk
- Chris Wallace
- Wyc Grousbeck
- Rich Gotham
- Steve Pagliuca
Celtics family members
- Nancy Auerbach Collins
- Randy Auerbach
- Karen Kenyatta Russell
Celtics fans
- Donnie Wahlberg
- Bel Biv DeVoe
Celtics City trailer
Check out the trailer for the series below.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The way I see it, Brooke has two options on The Bold and the Beautiful
How to watch A Thousand Blows: stream the historical drama from the Peaky Blinders creator