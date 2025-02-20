Celtics City: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the docuseries

While admittedly not a fan of the Boston Celtics, as a fan of the NBA, I greatly respect the team’s remarkable legacy and look forward to learning even more about it in the new documentary, Celtics City.

As it stands now, the Celtics have more NBA championships than any other franchise and have had some of the sport's greatest players wear a green jersey, ranging from the incomparable Bill Russell to the legend that is Larry Bird to the current roster which includes recent NBA champions like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. So what can you look forward to seeing in the brand-new docuseries?

Here’s everything we know about Celtics City.

Celtics City premieres on Monday, March 3, at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. We don't have word yet when the series may air in the UK, but as more information becomes available we'll pass along the update.

Celtics City is an HBO original, so those in the US need a subscription to the premium channel to watch the show live on TV. HBO is a part of many cable/satellite TV packages. The series also streams on Max , and there are several options to choose from for would-be subscribers of the streamer. With a Max subscription, you can also access live NBA games when they are televised on TNT.

Celtics City plot

Here’s the official synopsis of Celtics City:

"Celtics City chronicles the remarkable saga of the Boston Celtics, the NBA’s winningest and most storied franchise, from its founding as one of the league’s original teams all the way to its triumphant 2024 championship – along the way delving into the fierce rivalries, defining moments, and societal forces that have shaped the organization’s enduring legacy.

"Featuring never-before-seen archival footage and over 80 interviews with past and present Boston Celtics legends – from Bob Cousy and Larry Bird to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – the series captures the scope of the team’s influence, weaving together the personalities, battles, tragedies, and triumphs that have defined the franchise across more than seven decades of American history.

"Moving between past and present, each episode of the series examines not just the many eras of the franchise’s history, but also rivalries with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and others; the relationships and loyalty shared by teammates; and the weight and expectations that come with carrying on a tradition that transcends the game. The series also explores the Celtics’ significance in the ever-changing landscape of Boston – a city with a complex social history impacted by racial tensions that the Celtics, led by figures like Bill Russell, confronted head-on."

Celtics City cast

Kevin Garnett, Celtics City (Image credit: HBO)

Here are many the personalities featured in the series:

Former and current NBA players

Larry Bird

Robert Parish

Tom “Satch” Sanders

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Danny Ainge

Bob Cousy

Jerry West

Wayne Embry

Pat Riley

Don Nelson

Don Chaney

Spencer Haywood

Charlie Scott

Bill Walton

Cedric Maxwell

M.L. Carr

Kevin McHale

Quinn Buckner

Paul Pierce

Rick Carlisle

Dee Brown

Brian Shaw

Xavier McDaniel

Antoine Walker

Doc Rivers

Kendrick Perkins

Kevin Garnett

Glen Davis

Ray Allen

Rajon Rondo

James Worthy

NBA executives and coaches

Joe Mazzulla

Brad Stevens

Rick Pitino

Jan Volk

Chris Wallace

Wyc Grousbeck

Rich Gotham

Steve Pagliuca

Celtics family members

Nancy Auerbach Collins

Randy Auerbach

Karen Kenyatta Russell

Celtics fans

Donnie Wahlberg

Bel Biv DeVoe

Celtics City trailer

Check out the trailer for the series below.