Champions: Full Gallop — everything we know

Champions: Full Gallop is a new ITV1 series that goes behind-the-scenes on the thrilling and dangerous world of jump jockey horse racing.

It will also give an insight into the sport from the perspective of trainers, owners and even the horses themselves as they compete in the 2023-24 Jumps season.

"There's a lot of things you can't control out there," says Bryony Frost, one of the sport's leading riders, in the short trailer ITV has released (below). While in the same clip, Gavin Sheehan comments: "Anything can happen in the race".

Here's everything we know…

Champions: Full Gallop will be released in summer 2024 on ITV1 and ITVX, but we don't have an exact date yet. Check out our ITV racing schedule guide for when the next horse races are being shown on ITV.

What does it cover and who features?

Well we know from the trailer that Bryony Frost and Gavin Sheehan will be among the jockeys featured. The makers tease: "Among other racing figures, the series will feature exclusive access to Harry Cobden and Sean Bowen in the fight for Champion Jockey as well as Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls as they vie for the Champion trainer title."

They add: "The series will take in all the elements that make racing such a compelling sport, from helmet-mounted cameras that will provide the visceral experience of the risk each jockey takes when racing the jumps, to the charismatic owners - salt-of-the-earth syndicates to landed gentry and even royalty - trainers and stable staff who invest so much in the welfare of their horses."

It promises to be an amazing insight for fans of the sport. Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: "We are excited to be bringing Champions: Full Gallop to ITV and ITVX this summer. It's an opportunity to see at close quarters the adrenaline, tension, drama and emotion that goes on behind the scenes of Jump Racing. The series promises a rich mix of excitement, colourful personalities and powerful stories. ITV is pleased to work with South Shore and partner with Flutter and RMG to bring viewers a show that will lift the lid on this fascinating sport and the unique characters that make it tick."

Is there a trailer?

Yes! See above.