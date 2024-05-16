Chelsea Flower Show 2024: release date, hosts, themes and everything we know

Chelsea Flower Show 2024 is back for a brand new series of programming, including some new themes and some top tips for green-fingered viewers up and down the country.

The very first show was set up in 1913, when it was known as the Great Spring Show. It has since gone on to be a huge attraction for many years, seeing plenty of famous faces flocking to the prestigious show. It even went digital for the first time in 2020 where it delivered inspirational articles and fun and informative videos created by designers, judges, plant experts, and the Royal Horticultural Society during lockdown.

Speaking about the return of the beloved series, Lindsay Bradbury, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime said: "The Chelsea Flower Show programming is a real treat for audiences which comes around every year, and this year will be full of helpful tips, colour, and sunshine if we’re lucky!

"The themes this year are inclusive to all, encouraging everyone to enjoy and adapt to their outdoor space, whether it’s a balcony or a small space, there’s something for everyone. Our coverage will maintain a focus on money-saving tips, feeling good in our gardens and championing sustainability."

Here's everything we know about the Chelsea Flower Show 2024...

Chelsea Flower Show 2024 starts on Sunday, May 19 at 6:15 pm with coverage available on BBC One and iPlayer. This will be an hour-long launch show.

As ever, there's plenty of programming to enjoy, and we've got a list of some of the highlights of this year's show. Take a look below...

Chelsea Flower Show 2024 programming

The BBC has released some highlights for the Chelsea Flower Show coverage, which you can find outlined below. To keep up with daily events and any potential changes, check out our UK TV Guide.

Monday, May 20 - Friday, May 24

BBC One: 60 minutes a day with Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell from 3:45 pm.

BBC Two: 60 minutes a day presented by Monty Don and Joe Swift from 8 pm.

Wednesday, May 22 and Friday, May 24

BBC One: Two 30-minute programmes featuring the BBC RHS People’s Choice Award. Starting at 7 pm on Wednesday and 7.30 pm on Friday.

Saturday, May 25

BBC Two: A 60-minute highlights show with Monty Don and Joe Swift from 8 pm.

Sunday, May 26

BBC One: Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift look back on the highlights of the week in a 60-minute programme from 6 pm.

Chelsea Flower Show 2024 presenters

Angellica Bell and Sophie Raworth. (Image credit: BBC)

Sophie Raworth, Monty Don, Joe Swift, Angellica Bell and Nicki Chapman will all appear on air across eight days of broadcasts, the BBC has confirmed. So the Chelsea Flower Show is in very good hands!

Speaking about coming back, Gardeners' World legend Monty Don says: “I’m honoured to have been asked back to this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show. I look forward to chatting to members of the public about their green spaces and giving tips to transform their outdoor areas."

Monty Don is back for Chelsea Flower Show 2024. (Image credit: BBC)

What are the Chelsea Flower Show 2024 themes?

This year's themes are the greenest Chelsea ever, where they aim to prove that great design and sustainability can go hand in hand, using water wisely, plus the joy of gardens and how to attract a younger, more diverse audience to gardening.

For more information about this year's show, including show times, finalists, and garden spaces, check out the official RHS Chelsea Flower Show website.

Is there a trailer?

There's no official trailer, but the RHS have uploaded a look ahead video to their official YouTube channel, where they're uploading a variety of videos about this year's show, so it's worth taking a look!