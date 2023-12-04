Christmas in the Cotswolds season 1 — release date, filming locations and an insider guide to the festive special

Christmas in the Cotswolds season 1 — a guide to Channel 5’s 2023 festive special

As the nights draw in and Christmas decorations go up, Channel 5 brings us Christmas in the Cotswolds, a one-off special celebrating this magical time of year.

Winter might be a season of hibernation for some, but it’s a hive of activity in this picturesque part of the UK, as pretty villages are decked out with lights, festive markets open for business, and Blenheim Palace is transformed into a fairytale experience!

For weeks in the run-up to the show’s transmission, cameras have been following the people who make the Cotswolds sparkle, from curators and chefs to crafters and carol singers.

What To Watch caught up with Executive Producer, Christian Hills, for an insider guide to Christmas in the Cotswolds…

Christmas in the Cotswolds is available to watch on Channel 5 on Friday, December 15 2023 at 9pm.

Christmas in the Cotswolds season 1 — filming locations

Among the places on Christmas in the Cotswolds’ must-see list are Broadway’s festive market, Blenheim Palace’s seasonal spectaculars, and a reindeer farm, making this postcard-perfect viewing in the run-up to Christmas.

"In this one-off special we’re travelling all over the Cotswolds for a super special Christmas treat," explains Christian Hills. "Beautiful countryside, honey-coloured cottages and a dusting of frost — you don't get much more Christmassy than the Cotswolds!"

Broadway’s Christmas Market

This annual Christmas market in the gorgeous town of Broadway sees the town’s high street become a bustling haven of stalls and late-night shopping, with talented makers selling their seasonal treats.

“In Broadway the whole high street is closed down for their annual Christmas market and it transforms into this magical place with carol singers, a brass band, mulled wine, and whatever food you want, with twinkling lights all the way along it,” says Christian.

“It's one of the biggest Christmas markets in the Cotswolds and draws people from all over. One of the stories we follow here is about a chocolatier called Hamilton’s Chocolates. They basically hand make all their own chocolates and we're following them as they prepare some festive treats.”

Burford’s festive flora

In Burford florists make seasonal wreaths and create a huge doorway display…

“Over in Burford, which is another absolutely chocolate box place, we filmed at a florist called Eden Flowers run by mum and daughter, Emma and Evie. At this time of year their team are flat out making Christmas wreaths. They also create a huge wreath of winter florals and foliage that wraps about their front door. It creates an absolutely magical entrance to their shop and it adds to the whole Christmassy feel of the high street.”

The Slaughters Manor House

Anyone for tea? A carefully curated and luxurious afternoon tea that is!

“At The Slaughters Manor House near Bourton-on-the-Water we’re with head chef Nik Chappell, who is doing a festive afternoon tea that will make you want to be there!” says Christian. “We all know that a quintessential Cotswold thing is an afternoon tea, so we follow them as they put together a Christmas-themed festive afternoon tea all served in a beautiful setting in front of a cosy log fire.”

Cotswold Reindeer Herd

A reindeer farm in the Cotswolds? We’d no ideer, but it sounds fab-yule-ous!

“You don't get more Christmassy than a reindeer farm! It's in Cirencester, right in the heart of the Cotswolds and run by a couple called Andrew Woodward and Clare Ward. They’ve got a small holding that started out as a Christmas tree farm originally, they then decided that they wanted to get some reindeer and create their own magical winter wonderland amongst the Christmas trees,” explains Christian.

“They actually drove to Finland about six years ago and brought back 21 reindeer. They love animals and they love Christmas — their Christmas tree farm is literally lit up like Christmas every week of the year, but when Christmas approaches they open it up for visitors. They get about 3000 visitors every year and we're following them as they prepare for their 2023 opening, as they make sure their reindeer are ready and visitors can wander through their Christmas trees and light trails before going to Santa's Grotto.

“Look out for Sven, a cheeky reindeer, who hogs the limelight!”

Blenheim Palace

One of the biggest attractions in the area is Blenheim Palace, where the events team are hard at work turning the historical building and grounds into a Christmas extravaganza!

“We follow event designers Jon Simz, Natalie Cox and Kate Ballenger, as staterooms are transformed into a Sleeping Beauty-themed palace and they prepare a light trail and tunnel with thousands of lights and a 100-foot tall singing tree,” says Christian.

“They do events all year round, but Christmas is their biggest. Jon is in charge of the Blenheim light trail, Natalie is the Events Manager and juggles everything to make sure it all comes together, and Kate is the keeper of the palace collections. It's Kate's job to transform the state rooms into a Christmas wonderland while, at the same time, making sure all the priceless portraits, artefacts and ornaments are packaged away and safely stored. Just moving one of these must be stressful, never mind rooms of them! This is a real behind-the-scenes look and, on opening night when they light it all up for the big reveal, we have fantastic drone shots over the top. It looks absolutely magical.”

Christmas in the Cotswolds season 1 trailer

A trailer for Christmas in the Cotswolds season 1 is coming soon. We will update this space when it lands.