Christmas on the Farm 2023: release date, presenters and more

Christmas on the Farm 2023 will see Helen Skelton, Jules Hudson, and more familiar faces celebrating the very best of the festive season in what's bound to be a must-watch Christmas TV feel-good special.

Just days after Winter on the Farm comes to an end, we'll be taking another trip back to Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire to ring in the Christmas season. Our usual presenters will be joined by a range of guests including visits from stars of The Yorkshire Vet and Emmerdale.

Here's everything we know about Christmas on the Farm 2023 right now...

Christmas on the Farm 2023 will air on Channel 5 on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8.30 pm. You'll also be able to find it on My5, alongside last year's special festive visit to the farmyard.

Who are the Christmas on the Farm 2023 presenters? Who are the guests?

Per the TV listings, we know that On the Farm regulars, Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson will be back at Cannon Hall Farm. They'll be joined by Rob and Dave Nicholson and JLS singer-turned-farmer, JB Gill.

For Christmas on the Farm 2023, they'll be joined by Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley, and The Yorkshire Vet's David Melleney will also be dropping by, too.

What should we expect from Christmas on the Farm 2023?

Expect to get up close with some of these beautiful creatures! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Expect to see Cannon Hall Farm light up for the festivities this year. There'll no doubt be plenty of animals to spot, plus David Melleney will be visiting some reindeer in the Cairngorms, and there's going to be a bit of a competition on the farm, too, judging by what JB Gill said of the Christmas special!

He called Christmas on the Farm 2023 "an extravaganza", adding: "We'll have Christmas food, treats and a choir. I will be doing a competition with the Nicholson brothers to see who's best at gift wrapping, which I will win!"

Is there a trailer?

Channel 5 hasn't released a trailer for Christmas on the Farm 2023 at the time of writing, though since we were treated to a snapshot of Winter on the Farm ahead of the show's return, we're hoping to get a sneak peek at Cannon Hall Farm dressed for Christmas!

If and when a trailer arrives, we'll be sure to include it here.