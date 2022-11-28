CMA Country Christmas: date, performers and everything we know

Are you ready for another country music Christmas? Well good, because the thirteenth annual CMA Country Christmas special on ABC is here to get you in the holiday spirit, with a number of big-name country music stars performing classic Christmas tunes with a country twist.

This is just one of the many Christmas TV highlights that viewers can enjoy during the run-up to December 25. Other music-themed events include A Very Backstreet Holiday, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas and a TV special from the self-proclaimed queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey.

But if country is your thing, then here is everything that you need to know about the CMA Country Christmas holiday special.

CMA Country Christmas airs on ABC Thursday, December 8, at 9 pm ET/PT. It's a one-hour special. If you miss the ABC airing, it's available to stream the next day, Friday, December 9, on both Hulu and Disney Plus.

CMA Country Christmas premise

Just like it has for the last 13 years, CMA Country Christmas helps ring in the Christmas season with performances of classic and one-of-a-kind holiday-themed songs. The special is filmed in Nashville, Tenn.

CMA Country Christmas host

Emceeing the CMA Country Christmas special is Carly Pearce. This is Pearce's first time serving as the solo host for the special, but not the first time on it, as she performed "O Holy Night" on the 2021 edition.

Pearce, who is best known for her songs "Every Little Thing" and "What He Didn’t Do," won the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award in 2021.

CMA Country Christmas performers

Steve Curtis Chapman and Carly Pearce on CMA Country Christmas 2022 (Image credit: ABC/Larry McCormack)

Joining Pearce, who is also going to perform, as part of the lineup of country music stars for CMA Country Christmas 2022 are:

Steve Curtis Chapman

Dan + Shay

Scotty McCreery

Maren Morris

Old Dominion

Molly Tuttle

War and Treaty

What they're singing is TBD.

CMA Country Christmas trailer

A promo trailer for CMA Country Christmas has been shared, previewing a festive concert that is also going to include an appearance by Santa Claus. Check it out below:

How to watch CMA Country Christmas

Airing on ABC, the CMA Country Christmas TV special is available to anyone who has a traditional cable package or TV antenna, as ABC is carried in both cases. The network is also part of the channel lineup of many live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you prefer to stream at your leisure, CMA Country Christmas becomes available on both Hulu and Disney Plus on December 9. You can sign up for either service as a standalone or combine them with either the Disney Bundle or by signing up for Hulu with Live TV.