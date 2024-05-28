Dermot’s Taste of Ireland: what happens, first look and everything we know

Dermot’s Taste of Ireland (first look above) is hosted by Dermot O'Leary on ITV1.

Dermot’s Taste of Ireland will see This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary host his own travelogue on ITV1.

The TV and radio host will taste his way around Ireland, trying the island’s classic dishes as he takes in its ancient landscapes, diverse cities and stunning coastlines. From trying out Michelin Star restaurants to enjoying home-cooked comfort food, he’ll meet the chefs and locals who champion and celebrate Ireland’s gastronomic heritage. And given that he’s opened two fish restaurants of his own and shared some of his favourite recipes on ITV’s This Morning, Dermot certainly knows what it takes to make our tastebuds tingle.

“I can't wait to embark on this trip, to explore two of my great loves, Ireland and food,” says Dermot.

“The food scene in Ireland is so exciting and to meet the people and try the produce will be a real treat. It's exciting to see modern Ireland through second-generation eyes - and to show that Ireland's food is more than cabbage and stews... although all their cabbage and stews are also great!”

Here’s what we know about ITV1 series so far Dermot’s Taste of Ireland…

Dermot’s Taste of Ireland is a five-part series that will start on ITV1 and ITVX later in 2024. We'll update with the official release date as soon as we can.

What happens in Dermot’s Taste of Ireland

Dermot O'Leary will travel around Ireland, tasting everything from traditional Irish stew and soda bread to fresh seafood and boxty pancakes. He’ll try out Michelin Star restaurants in Kinsdale, which is known as the gourmet capital of Ireland, and fish for oysters in the sea in Cork. He’ll enjoy some home-grown comfort food in Wexford, then explore Dublin’s thriving food scene. He will then head to Northern Ireland, checking out Belfast and beyond.

Is there a trailer?

No, not at the moment. If and when there's a trailer for Dermot’s Taste of Ireland, we’ll post it on here.

Behind the scenes and more on Dermot’s Taste of Ireland

The five part ITV series, Dermot’s Taste of Ireland, is made by Rock Oyster Media.

Leanne Clarke, Assistant Commissioner, ITV Entertainment & Daytime ITV, says: “We are thrilled to be commissioning this brand new series, Dermot’s Taste of Ireland with one of our much-loved talents here at ITV. We can’t wait to learn more about the history and culture that Ireland has to offer.”

Charlotte Davis, Creative Director for Rock Oyster Media, adds: “We’re delighted to be working with Dermot as he explores his passion for Ireland and food in this fantastic new series for ITV. Dermot's Taste of Ireland will showcase all the very best of Irish produce, people and landscapes… as well as Dermot’s not inconsiderable cooking abilities! It promises to be a real treat.”

All about Dermot O'Leary

Dermot O'Leary has been a presenter on This Morning since 2010 and fronts the BBC2 series Saving Lives at Sea. He hosted The X Factor and has also presented Big Brother’s Little Brother, Dermot Meets…, The National Television Awards, The Brits and Soccer Aid. He’s also had cameo roles in Inside No. 9, The Split, Years and Years and Double Trouble.