National Television Awards 2024 — exclusive voting details, nominees, air date, host, tickets and everything we know about this year's NTAs

The National Television Awards 2024 isn't far off! So it's time to get ready for a starry night of glitz, glamour and gongs as all our favourite TV stars gear up for the big event which returns live from London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 11 September.

Telly’s biggest night of the year will once again be hosted by Joel Dommett, while all the winners will be voted for by our readers and other TV fans.

What’s On TV is proud to be in partnership with the NTAs, and here we reveal some of the exciting highlights from the voting long-list ahead of the big night...

The National Television Awards 2024 will be shown live on ITV1 on Wednesday, September 11. We will update with the time as soon as we can later this summer.

The National Television Awards 2024 — long-list nominees and categories

Here's a brief rundown of the biggest highlights from this year's long-list voting for the National Television Awards 2024.

By far one of the night’s biggest battles will be for the New Drama award, as break-out success Mr Bates vs The Post Office goes up against One Day, The Long Shadow, The Sixth Commandment and headline-making sleeper hit Baby Reindeer.

Meanwhile, the Returning Drama gong is a feast of popular historical classics with Bridgerton, Call The Midwife, All Creatures Great and Small and The Crown all up for an award. Also long-listed are Doctor Who, Blue Lights, Death in Paradise, Vera and Shetland, making it a particularly tough call!

It’s also been a bumper year for comedy and you can also pick your favourite, as G’wed, Big Boys and Changing Ends take on classics like Not Going Out, Mrs Brown’s Boys and the last ever Inside No.9. Excitingly, there’s also some seriously top A-list talent expected to line the red carpet for the Drama Performance award, with Vicky McClure, Tom Hiddleston, Timothy Spall, Suranne Jones, Ashley Jensen, Callum Turner, David Tennant, Dominic West and Idris Elba all nominated.

We’re also excited to see who’ll come out on top in the Authored Documentary category, which pits England football star Wayne Rooney (Rooney) against his wife Coleen (Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story) and his former England teammate David Beckham (Beckham).

Could there be a surprise win in the TV Presenter category? We all know how Ant & Dec have been on a winning streak for an incredible 22 years running. But this year could they be toppled by Alison Hammond, The Traitors’ Claudia Winkleman or even new This Morning hosts Ben Shephard or Cat Deeley?

With the voting now open, it’s up to you to choose!

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office has NTAs 2024 nominations. (Image credit: ITV)

Baby Reindeer on Netflix has been a big hit and is up for an NTA gong. (Image credit: Netflix)

Soap nominees at the NTAs 2024

As usual, the contest between the soaps at the 2024 NTAs is also set to be a tough one! EastEnders won last year for the first time since 2016, so could they do it again and beat off rivals like Corrie, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Casualty to claim the prize? It’s also tricky to call between Diane Parish (EastEnders), David Neilson (Coronation Street) and Zoe Henry (Emmerdale) for Serial Drama Performance as their characters have all faced tough storylines.

Coronation Street's David Neilson (Roy Cropper) is nominated. (Image credit: ITV)

How To Vote for the National Television Awards 2024

Voting for the National Television Awards 2024 is simple — you can vote free online at nationaltvawards.com. All votes must be in by 11pm on Friday 31 May 2024. The NTA shortlist will be revealed her in What’s On TV in August when the final round of voting begins. Winners will be announced live at the ceremony on ITV on 11 September 2024 (see full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice at nationaltvawards.com).

First stage voting opens at 00:01 on Tuesday 21st May 2024 and closes at 23:00 on Friday 31st May 2024. Votes received outside of these times will not be counted. Restrictions on multiple voting apply. For full Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice see www.nationaltvawards.com

Will Ant and Dec triumph again?

National Television Awards 2024 tickets

Join host Joel Dommett and hundreds of your favourite telly stars for a night to remember at the National Television Awards 2024 on 11 September 2024 at London’s O2 by visiting nationaltvawards.com for tickets.