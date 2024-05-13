EastEnders spoilers: Freddie Slater plays CUPID for Kat!

Freddie Slater vows to play cupid for one couple in the Square in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Freddie Slater was initially pleased when Kat Slater decided to move out her ex Alfie Moon's flat so that he could move back in.

Although he's been gone from Albert Square for eight months, he was hoping that he wouldn't have to move back in to the over-crowded Slater house.

Despairing over the constant jibes from her family that she and Alfie are getting back together, a stubborn Kat announced that she would make way for Freddie.

The more Freddie thinks about it, the more he wishes that his aunt and uncle can find love again so he makes an unselfish move and tells Kat to stay put!

Anna Knight gets to know her nephew Xavier. (Image credit: BBC)

Anna Knight bonds with her little nephew Xavier and she and the family are clearly delighted to have the estranged Junior Knight back in the fold.

Although things are still tricky between him and Junior, George is grateful when Junior's wife Monique wants to let him spend time with his grandson.

When Monique reveals that she has Ghanaian heritage, he's touched after she makes a kind offer.

Explaining how sad he feels that he was denied knowing about his own Ghanaian background for so many years, Monique promises to help him connect to his birth parents' culture.

Whitney Dean has a question for Zack Hudson.

In the wake of the wedding day revelations, Whitney Dean realises that there are some practical things to sort out.

When her late daughter Peach's Baby Loss certificate arrives in the post, it's a poignant moment.

Looking to the future and her happy and healthy baby Dolly, she visits Zack and reminds him that they have to register their daughter's birth.

Big Mo is taken with Stevie Mitchell! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Big Mo seems to have moved on from boyfriend Fat Elvis. She gets a glimmer in her eye when she spots Billy Mitchells' dad Stevie Mitchell and they're soon getting close...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.