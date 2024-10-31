Eat Slay Love: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new reality TV series

It looks like Peacock is continuing to expand its reality TV content with the brand-new series Eat Slay Love. The show comes on the heels of quite the eventful year for the streamer having already captured viewers' attention with original unscripted content like Peacock’s The Traitors season 2 and Queens Court season 2.

In Eat Slay Love, celebrities Nivea, Eva Marcille, Tammy Rivera and London Hughes unite for an epic girls’ trip to Vietnam. So what kind of antics are going to unfold? Here’s everything we know about Eat Slay Love.

Eat Slay Love premieres exclusively on Thursday, November 7 on Peacock. For those interested in tuning into the series, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Peacock offers several options for would-be subscribers.

At this time we don’t have release information for the series in the UK, but should we find out more information, we’ll place it here.

Eat Slay Love premise

Eva Marcille and London Hughes, Eat Slay Love (Image credit: Peacock)

Here is a synopsis of the series:

“Celebrity pals Nivea, Eva Marcille, Tammy Rivera, and London Hughes take a girls’ trip to Vietnam to rejuvenate themselves, find new inspiration, and celebrate Nivea’s birthday. As they travel across Vietnam, the four women experience the vibrant Vietnamese culture and end up learning about themselves. But cultural clashes and misunderstandings within the group lead to early conflict, and the ladies must get things back on track. The spirituality and beauty of Vietnam serve as the backdrop as Nivea, Eva, Tammy, and London heal from heartache, strengthen friendships, and reevaluate their priorities back home.”

Eat Slay Love cast

Eat Slay Love features a number of familiar faces. Nivea is a Grammy-nominated artist who recently searched for love in Queens Court season 1, Eva Marcille is a winner of America’s Next Top Model and spent time holding a peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Tammy Rivera starred in three seasons of Waka & Tammy and London Hughes is an actress and writer who’s been spotted in things like Fleabag and Let’s Talk about Sex.

Eat Slay Love trailer

Check out the trailer for the inaugural season of Eat Slay Love below.