Eclipse Across America: date and everything you need to know about ABC’s total solar eclipse special

There is an air of excitement about the total solar eclipse that is going to occur on Monday, April 8, which will put around 32 million people in its path over the US, Canada and Mexico. It's a phenomenon we won't see again for another 20 years (2044 is when experts are predicting anything close to this). So to mark this special occasion, ABC has announced it is going to air a live special surrounding the total solar eclipse.

Dubbed Eclipse Across America, this two-hour special is a collaboration between ABC News and National Geographic to cover the moments when the afternoon sky goes dark (even bringing the stars into view in certain areas) and the silver ring of the sun's corona will surround the moon that'll look entirely black. If you aren't in the path of the total solar eclipse, then this special is going to be a way to experience the full effect of the rare event.

Here is everything you need to know about Eclipse Across America.

Eclipse Across America is going to air live at 2 pm ET/11 am PT on Monday, April 8, on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, Disney Plus and Hulu.

That gives fans plenty of options to watch Eclipse Across America, but here's a quick breakdown if you need it:

ABC is a broadcast channel available through traditional pay-TV providers, can be received with a TV antenna and is available on live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

ABC News Live has a 24/7 live stream available online at abc.com/watch-live/abc-news.

National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild are cable channels but are available through many traditional pay-TV providers as well as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Disney Plus and Hulu are streaming services that are available to subscribe to as either stand-alone services or as part of the Disney bundle.

Eclipse Across America locations

The special will cover the total solar eclipse from different locations across its path. Here are all the places that will be shown and when:

Mazaltán, Mexico (2:07-2:11 pm ET/11:07-11:11 am PT)

Del Rio, Texas (2:28-2:32 pm ET/11:28-11:32 am PT)

Dallas, Texas (2:40-2:44 pm ET/11:40-11:44 am PT)

Russellville, Ark. (2:51-2:54 pm ET/11:51-11:54 am PT)

Carbondale, Ill. (2:59-3:05 pm ET/11:59 am-12:05 pm PT)

Indianapolis, Ind. (3:06-3:09 pm ET/12:06-12:09 pm PT)

Cleveland, Ohio (3:13-3:17 pm ET/12:13-12:17 pm PT)

Niagara Falls, N.Y. (3:18-3:22 pm ET/12:18-12:22 pm PT)

Burlington, Vt. (3:26-3:29 pm ET/12:26-12:29 pm PT)

Houlton, Maine (3:32-3:35 pm ET/12:32-12:35 pm PT)

One interesting bit of note, hundreds of couples are expected to take part in a mass wedding — in an event they’re calling "Total Eclipse of the Heart" — when the eclipse is over Russellville, Ark.

Eclipse Across America hosts

ABC's David Muir and Linsey Davis are anchoring the special, with a roster of correspondents also participating that includes: ABC's Matt Rivers, Mireya Villarreal, Mariana van Zeller, DeMarco Morgan, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Maggie Rulli, Ginger Zee, Gio Benitez, Whit Johnson, Rob Marciano, Reena Roy, Nat Geo Explorers photographer Cristina Mittermeier and astrophotographer Babak Tafreshi.

Eclipse Across America promo

Check out ABC's promo for Eclipse Across America right here: