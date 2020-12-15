Everything you need to know about 'Cobra Kai' Season 3

Fans of Cobra Kai can rejoice knowing they're getting two new seasons of the martial arts dramedy that serves as a follow-up to The Karate Kid. Even before Season 3 premiered, Netflix announced that it had renewed the show for Season 4. That means you can expect plenty more big fight scenes, awkward romances, and intense rivalries between dojos. We've put together everything you should know about the series, starting with the latest trailer.

Where Can I Stream It?

Season 3 of Cobra Kai will be streaming exclusively on Netflix. That's a change for the series, which started on YouTube Red which had become YouTube Premium by Season Two. Those earlier seasons are currently available on both Netflix and YouTube, where you can watch them uninterrupted with a subscription or free with ads. It's possible that once Season 3 hits, the YouTube versions will be shut down as the company has been phasing out its focus on original content.

What's Season 3 about?

Season 2 of Cobra Kai ended with a violent brawl between high schoolers training at the dojos of rival karate masters Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The fight left Johnny's star student and neighbor Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) comatose and possibly paralyzed, with Johnny trying to keep his spirits up while also seeking to redeem himself.

Meanwhile Daniel, the protagonist of The Karate Kid films, goes looking for answers about his past by trying to learn more about his mentor, Mr. Miyagi. Pat Morita, who played Miyagi in the films, died in 2005, but the show will still dive into his origins and legacy with some scenes filmed in Okinawa, Japan.

The events of Season 2 allowed original The Karate Kid villain John Kreese (Martin Kove) to take over the Cobra Kai dojo, and he continues to manipulate his vulnerable students, encouraging them to only value dominance in fighting rather than honorable behavior. This forces longtime rivals Johnny and Daniel to finally put their difference aside and unite to take down a common enemy.

Who's the Cast?

While there was some speculation that Maridueña would not be returning in Season 3 because Miguel was potentially killed in Season 2, the trailer shows that he's alive and working on recovering. He's joined by the rest of the returning main cast:

Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio)

Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)

Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler)

Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan)

Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser)

Hawk (Jacob Bertrand)

Demetri (Gianni Decenzo)

John Kreese (Martin Kove)

Tory (Peyton List)

This season also brings in two Karate Kid Part II veterans for the arc involving Daniel's travels to Okinawa to learn about Mr. Miyagi. Tamlyn Tomita will be reprising her role as Kumiko, who is the niece of the woman Miyagi was in love with and winds up having a bit of a romance with Daniel.

Yuji Okumoto will again play Chozen Toguchi, the nephew of Miyagi's rival Sato. Daniel and Chozen fought to the death in Karate Kid Part II after Chozen threatened to kill Kumiko, though Daniel took a cue from Miyagi and showed mercy to his rival. It's fair to say we can expect some form of rematch.

When Will It Premiere?

While Netflix initially announced that the new 10-episode season would release on January 8, 2021, references to that date have since been removed. Instead, the promotional materials just say that Season 3 is coming sometime in January 2021. Hopefully that means the show is coming sooner, rather than later in the month.