Fenris: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Remember all the way back to 2012 when Netflix was just starting to exclusively stream its own original content? Well, the first show for the streaming service to tout as an exclusive was the Nordic-set crime drama Lilyhammer. Eleven years later, the director of Lilyhammer, Simen Alsvik, has a new show on a new streaming service for fans to enjoy, Fenris on Viaplay.

Viaplay is a streaming service that hails from Sweden, and has been called by Variety as Netflix's biggest European competitor. It is now available for those in the US, offering thousands of hours of foreign programming, including stylish young adult series, realistic comedies, riveting documentaries and suspenseful crime dramas. It is the latter category that Fenris falls under.

Here is everything that you need to know about Fenris.

The six-episode limited series Fenris debuts on Viaplay for North American viewers on Thursday, August 17.

It's already available for UK viewers on Viaplay.

Fenris plot

Here is the official synopsis for Fenris:

"When a young boy from a small Norwegian town vanishes, rumors that wolves are responsible immediately swirl. Visiting biologist Emma Salomonsen discovers the boy’s bloody jacket in the home of her father Marius, a controversial wolf researcher — and when Marius too disappears, Emma is forced to rely on her own instincts and understanding of wolves to uncover the dark truth."

Fenris trailer

The international trailer for Fenris teases an intriguing mystery. Give it a watch for yourself directly below:

Fenris cast

Headlining Fenris as Emma Salomonsen is Ida Elise Broch, who appeared in multiple episodes of Lilyhammer and other titles like Gold Run and A Storm for Christmas.

Playing Emma's father Marius is Magnus Krepper, who previously appeared in Blackwater, Queen of Hearts, A Cure for Wellness and the Swedish versions of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo trilogy.

Other members of the cast include Jan Gunnar Røise (The Thing, 2011), Jonas Strand Gravli (22 July), Cengiz Al (Hei Briskeby), Julia Schacht (Melk), Øystein Røger (Beforeigners), Helena F. Ødven (ZombieLars) and Ane Ulimoen Øverli (Out Stealing Horses).

Is Fenris in English?

If you're interested in watching Fenris but are worried what language the show is in, the answer is that all of the dialogue is in Norwegian. However, English subtitles are available.

How to watch Fenris

Viaplay is a monthly subscription streaming service, which costs $5.99 per month in the US and is available via Android/Apple apps, Roku, Chromecast and smart TVs.

Viaplay is also available in the UK, with the streaming service costing £3.99 per month.