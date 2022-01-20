'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock'— release date, puppets, trailer, and everything we know

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is a highly anticipated reboot of the iconic 1980s Fraggle Rock series coming to Apple TV+.

The legendary Jim Henson created the colorful puppet show, which was a global hit during the 1980s, and it still remains a firm favorite with audiences today.

The series focuses on the four main species of character: the Fraggles, Doozers, Gorgs and Silly Creatures, but mainly features the five Fraggles, Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, and Wembley as they go on their adventures.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will bring a sense of nostalgia to our screens as we see the fun and musical-loving Fraggles, as well as new Fraggle friends embark on some exciting adventures.

Here’s everything we know about Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock…

All 13 episodes of the series will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, Jan, 21, 2022. It will also be joining the other successful collection of Apple Original shorts, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! which was released in 2020.

The original 1983 series Fraggle Rock is also available to stream on Apple TV+.

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' cast

As well as the return of the beloved characters from the original series, the show will welcome new characters voiced by celebrity guests, including Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, and The Foo Fighters!

The five Fraggles will be voiced by John Tartalgia as Gobo, Dave Goelz as Boober, Frankie Codero as Wembley, Karen Prell as Red, and Donna Kimball as Mokey.

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' plot

Apple revealed the plot of the reboot as: “Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles kick off the new year by embarking on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.”

‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ trailer

In the trailer, we’re introduced to the all-singing Fraggles and their amusing adventures in Fraggle Rock.