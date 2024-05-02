Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens season 2 — release date, trailer and everything we know

Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens returns for season 2, where we'll once again follow celebrity couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez.

The couple will re-open the doors to their private life and offer viewers an intimate look into their world, where they'll "embrace full-on family chaos since becoming a family of four", alongside their two dogs Norman and Ollie.

In a statement confirming the news, the couple said: "We're excited to be back on your screens with W for our second series. The messages we received, and are still receiving from the first series, have blown us away. We're glad so many families can relate to ours and the crazy, wonderful, and exhausting world of parenthood!"

While UKTV's head of factual and factual entertainment, Helen Nightingale, said: "I'm so excited to have Gemma and Gorka back on our screens for a second series. Their warm and relatable relationship, and hilariously unfiltered moments from series one, have left audiences wanting more and I can't wait to see what else the family have in store for us in this next instalment."

Here's everything we know so far...

Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens returns on Monday, May 6 at 8 pm on the W Channel. Episodes are also available on demand via UKTV Play.

Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens season 2 premise

A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) A photo posted by on

In series 2, we see Gemma making the most of her maternity leave before she's ready to return to work in April. Meanwhile, Gorka's just completed his latest stint on Strictly Come Dancing 2023, so he's busier than ever.

Elsewhere, they've got a building project imminent, as well as planning a trip to Gorka's hometown in Spain, while Gemma is promoting her first children's book release.

Amid this hectic schedule, the couple are trying to spend as much precious time with Mia and baby Thiago, with viewers following along every step of the way.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Gemma shared the trailer for season 2 to her Instagram profile where she wrote: "Here we go! Gemma & Gorka: Life behind the lens series 2. Starts 6th May at 8pm on @wtvchannel and @uktvplay. Thank you so much you for sticking with us. It means a lot."



She added: "We started filming in early January showing the highs, lows, laughs and tears as a family of 4 (well 6 with our Norman and Ollie) Hope you enjoy our show! 🎥"

The clip shows us just some of the things we'll see, including Gorka's Strictly career and Gemma spending time with the children as well as heading out for work commitments.