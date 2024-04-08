Great Coastal Railway Journeys season 3: release date, destinations and everything we know

Michael Portillo's travelling the shores of the British Isles once more.

Great Coastal Railway Journeys season 3 sees Michael Portillo embarking on a new railway adventure along the shores of the British Isles.

Along the way, he'll be weaving his way through charming seaside towns, visiting historical landmarks and local natural wonders as he explores the communities that are connected by these railway tracks.

Talking about the series, Michael said: "I am delighted to present a third series of Great Coastal Railway Journeys. I hugely enjoyed meeting inspiring people and hearing the history and legends of our coastline".

Here's everything you need to know about Great Coastal Railway Journeys series 3.

Great Coastal Railway Journeys series 3 begins airing at 6.30 pm on BBC Two on Monday, April 8. New episodes will air in the same slot every weekday through to the series conclusion.

You'll also be able to stream the show on BBC iPlayer, where you can also catch up on Portillo's previous adventures like Great British Railway Journeys and Great Continental Railway Journeys.

Where will Michael be travelling in Great Coastal Railway Journeys series 3?

Where is Michael Portillo travelling this time? (Image credit: BBC/Naked West/Fremantle)

Unsurprisingly, Great Coastal Railway Journeys series 3 once again sees Michael Portillo exploring the various shores of the British Isles. The exploration doesn't stop there, either, as Michael will also be hopping on the Eurostar to head across the English Channel and explore the coastal Pas de Calais in Northern France.

His first journey takes the host from the Jurassic Coast in southern England to the tip of the Lizard Peninsula and beyond to the Isles of Scilly. Along the way, he'll stop off in Exeter and learn about the city's cathedral, pay a visit to Tintagel Castle and even take to the skies in a helicopter ride to the island of Tresco!

In week two, he'll be embarking on a trip around the Welsh coast. That journey will begin on the Victorian Cliff Railway at Aberystwyth and includes stops at Cardigan Bay to learn about the bottlenose dolphins from the Cardigan Bay Marine Wildlife Center plus a visit to Anglesey's Sea Zoo and a visit to the walled town of Conwy, en route to Colwyn Bay.

Is there a Great Coastal Railway Journeys series 3 trailer?

At the time of writing, the BBC has not yet released a trailer for Portillo's latest adventure. If and when one arrives, we'll be sure to include it here.

What else is there to know about Great Coastal Railway Journeys series 3?

Talking about the show, Alex McLeod, Commissiong Editor for BBC Daytime, said: "Great Coastal Railway Journeys is a brilliant example of what makes our Daytime and Early Peak shows so appealing. Michael is a wonderfully knowledgeable and trusted guide as he showcases beautifully scenic travel routes in the UK and beyond, which audiences can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes."