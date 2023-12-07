G’wed: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

G'wed is Scouse/Liverpool slang for "go ahead" and is totally apt title for a new Inbetweeners-style ITVX comedy series that follows a group of youngsters in Liverpool who are coping with big issues by relying on their even bigger senses of humor.

G'wed stars newcomer Dylan Thomas-Smith as potty-mouthed bad boy Reece, who is pushed into mentoring the new kid on the block, southerner Christopher (played by Endeavour’s Jake Kenny-Byrne). And like most teens, Reece, Christopher and their crew find themselves tackling the age-old problems of grief, sex, diversity and class differences. The show boasts a cast of upcoming young talent as well as Casualty’s Sunetra Sarker and The Responder actor Philip Shaun McGuinness.

“This young cast had a lot of potential that was quickly fulfilled throughout filming, I can’t wait for everyone to see how well they have brought these characters to life,” says series writer Danny Kenny.

Here’s everything you need to know about the comedy series G'wed….

G'wed is a six-part comedy series will be available to stream on ITVX on February 8 2024. When we hear a confirmed date, we’ll update you on this page. The series will come to either ITV1 or ITV2 at a later date.

G’wed plot

G’Wed follows foul-mouthed anti-hero Reece (Dylan Thomas-Smith) who is on his last warning from his headmaster Mr Meacher (Louis Emerick). As a result, he is forced to mentor new kid Christopher (Jake Kenny-Byrne) who has moved to Liverpool from 'down south'. Alongside Reece’s mates Connor (Max Ainsworth), Ted (Dominic Murphy) and Mo (Zak Douglas), plus wannabe actress Aimee (Amber Harrison) and her best friend Mia-Louise (Gemma Barraclough), they tackle the highs and lows of school alongside their problems at home.

G'wed cast

G'wed sees newcomer Dylan Thomas-Smith star as pupil Reece while Jake Kenny-Byrne (Endeavour, Doctors) is Christopher. Max Ainsworth, Dominic Murphy and Zak Douglas play Reece’s best mates Connor, Ted and Mo. Louis Emerick (Brookside) plays the headmaster Mr Meacher. Amber Harrison is wannabe actress Aimee whose best friend is Mia-Louis (Gemma Barraclough).

Philip Shaun McGuinness, Jemma Churchill, Leanne Best and Sunetra Sarker also star. We'll update with their characters soon.

Sunetra Sarker will be starring in G'Wed. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer for G’wed?

No, but if ITV releases one we’ll post it on here.