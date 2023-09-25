Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker season 3: everything we know

Sharpen your saws and dust off your drills, because Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker season 3 will soon be hitting our screens!

Host Mel Giedroyc will be welcoming 10 new artisans to the Welsh Valleys, before whittling them down until one is crowned "Britain's Best Woodworker".

Here's everything we know...

The eight-part series was filmed in rural Wales earlier this year and is expected to arrive on Channel 4 in October 2023. When we have a confirmed transmission date, we'll be sure to let you know.

How does Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker work?

Ten woodworkers will be challenged to craft beautiful and ambitious builds to exacting briefs over a series of competitive rounds taking place in a stunning woodland setting.

Each episode of the series centres around a "Big Build" in which the contestants will create large and imaginative wooden structures and objects, as expert judges scrutinize their designs, techniques and skills.

In every episode, the competitors will also be asked to complete a "skills test", which will secure the winner immunity from being sent home that week.

Tom Dyckhoff (left) and Sophie Sellu (right) will be returning as judges (Image credit: Channel 4)

Who are the Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker series 3 judges?

Tom Dyckhoff is a British writer, broadcaster and historian on architecture, design and cities. He's best known for being a BBC TV presenter of The Great Interior Design Challenge, The Culture Show, I Love Carbuncles, The Secret Life of Buildings (on Channel 4) and Saving Britain's Past.

Sophie Sellu has been hand-carving wooden objects for kitchen and home for 10 years under the brand Grain & Knot. She graduated from the Manchester School of Art in 2009, and now lives and works in London.



Where is Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker filmed?

The series is filmed in South Wales at Glanusk Estate in the Brecon Beacons National Park. The woodland is open to visitors, with caravans, cottages and lodges available for hire.

Is there a Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker series 3 trailer?

Not yet, but we'll be sure to post it here when it lands.