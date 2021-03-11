Happy Campers: Brits on Holiday — start date, premise and everything you need to know

Happy Campers: Brits on Holiday is a new Channel 5 documentary filmed inside family-run Tencreek Holiday Park in Cornwall and Holiday Resort Unity in Somerset.

It follows the parks as they open up for visitors following three months of lockdown, and viewers will get an exclusive look at the work that goes into keeping these caravan parks running. Above all else, it proves that Brits love local holidays, even if the weather can sometimes be very unpredictable!

Here's what we know so far...

Happy Campers: Brits on Holiday airs on Channel 5 on Sunday March 14 at 8pm.

What is Happy Campers about?

Happy Campers: Brits on Holiday follows two caravan parks in the UK, and this six part series will take viewers behind the scenes to find out what really goes on. There'll also be focus on the entertainment, with one of the regulars performing over 4,000 shows at the park!

The series is narrated by comedian Sarah Millican, who is known for her sharp wit and identifiable South Shields accent. This isn't the first time she's narrated for TV, as many fans will recognise her from numerous Tesco adverts.

Who do we meet in Happy Campers?

Among the entertainers is Chunkie, Holiday Park Unity’s answer to Hi-de-Hi’s Ted Bovis. He revealed: "I always said when I was younger, if I’m not at the Palladium by the time I’m 35 I’m going to give the job up. I’m now 54 and I still haven’t made it there. I’m just an old school family entertainer really. There aren’t many of us old school holiday park entertainers still in existence anymore. We’re a dying breed."

Over in Tencreek, the entertainment team are auditioning 24 hopefuls for just two new Yellowcoat positions, with candidates travelling from as far away as Newcastle for the coveted role. So it seems many people are keen to get involved with the parks!

Is there a trailer?

No, there's not a Happy Campers trailer yet.