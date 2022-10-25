Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals — premiere and everything we know about the sports docuseries

NFL fans have come to love the annual in-depth look inside a team’s training camp with Hard Knocks, which in 2022 covered the Detroit Lions, but Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals is set to give them the same behind-the-scenes access as the regular season plays out and the Cardinals fight for a playoff spot.

This is the second season of Hard Knocks in Season, with the debut season in 2021 following the Indianapolis Colts. With the NFL already on Sunday Night, Monday Night and Thursday Night, this weekly docuseries gives fans NFL content one more day of the week.

Here is everything you need to know about Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals.

Fans can start watching Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, November 9, on HBO. The premiere becomes available to stream simultaneously on HBO Max. An official air time has not been announced, though the main Hard Knocks series traditionally airs at 10 pm ET/PT.

The show airs weekly, following the Cardinals in the second half of the 2022 NFL regular season. However, there is no episode on Wednesday, December 7, as the team has its bye week.

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals premise

While Hard Knocks shows a team preparing for the NFL season and the players striving to make the team to continue their NFL dreams, Hard Knocks in Season provides the same access but in the middle of the NFL season, as a team deals with the challenges of the weekly NFL grind and their battle for the postseason.

As of October 25, The Arizona Cardinals are 3-4 on the season, but only one game back from the leaders in their NFC West division.

Among the Cardinals fans should expect to be a big part of this season are head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterback Kyler Murray, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, defensive stud JJ Watt and more.

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals narrator

Liev Schreiber has long been the narrator for the main Hard Knocks franchise and also provided the narration for the first season of Hard Knocks in Season in 2021. That makes it a reasonable guess that he’ll be back to chronicle Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals, however, HBO has not officially announced his participation.

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals trailer

While Hard Knocks in Season is going to feature footage from the most recent games and practices of the Arizona Cardinals, the official teaser trailer for the docuseries offers some highlights on and off the field for the Cardinals already this season. Watch it below:

How to watch Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals

Airing on HBO, Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals can be watched by anyone with a traditional cable set-up with a provider that carries the premium cable network (most do). You can also watch HBO on live TV streaming services like YouTube TV.

The episodes also stream simultaneously on HBO Max, which is available as a standalone streaming service or can be an add-on with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

No information is available at this time for if/where Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals is going to play in the UK, though the main Hard Knocks franchise played on Sky TV’s Sky Sports NFL channel and is available on-demand, so a similar rollout is possible.

Arizona Cardinals schedule

Here is the schedule of games for the Arizona Cardinals that each episode of Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals is expected to cover, beginning with three critical games against their division rivals: