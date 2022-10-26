Holiday Harmony: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

There’s nothing quite like the magic of a holiday movie to get you into the spirit of the season, and when you combine the holidays with beautiful music you know you’re in for a treat. The new HBO Max holiday movie Holiday Harmony has all of the feel-good elements of the season with equally beautiful music.

Here’s everything we know about Holiday Harmony.

Holiday Harmony is an HBO Max exclusive that releases in the US on November 24, 2022. You’ll need an HBO Max subscription if you want to watch it, and there are several subscription options available.

At this time there is no release date for Holiday Harmony in the UK, but we’ll add it here once it’s available.

Holiday Harmony cast

Brooke Shields leads a talented cast in this heartwarming sure-to-be holiday classic. The Golden Globe nominee has been a figurehead in Hollywood for decades, with the 1980 cult classic The Blue Lagoon as her big breakthrough role. Over the years she's appeared on several hit TV shows like 9-1-1, Murphy Brown and Entourage, to name just a few.

Annelise Cepero is also featured in the film. She starred in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, in addition to guest roles in several TV shows, including Blue Bloods, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Pose.

Here's a list of the main cast.

Annelise Cepero as Gail Travers

Brooke Shields as Van Crawford

Carla Jimenez as Rachael

Lauren Swickard as Lila

Sophia Reid-Gantzert as Sarah

Michael Wiseman as Abe Crawford

Jordyn Curet as Rosemary

Kayden Frano as Jeff

Richard Perrie as Benjamin

Holiday Harmony plot

Here’s what Holiday Harmony is about:

"The romantic drama Holiday Harmony from producers Ali Afshar, Lauren Swickard and Daniel Aspromonte, and directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, follows singer-songwriter Gail, who lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country-only getting as far as Harmony Springs, Oklahoma, when her ride, her budget and all her hopes are stalled. With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, she takes the advice of local Jack-of-all-trades, Jeremy, and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve gala of their own. Gail and Jeremy grow close, but if she's going to fulfil her lifelong dream, she may have to leave him and the town she's grown to love behind."

Holiday Harmony trailer

There’s no trailer for Holiday Harmony as of yet, but as soon as one is available we’ll add it here.

Holiday Harmony director

Director Shaun Paul Piccinino is no stranger to holiday films. He previously directed 2020’s A California Christmas and the 2021 sequel A California Christmas: City Lights. His most recent projects include the 2022 Netflix film That’s Amor and the upcoming series Salvage Marines with Casper Van Dien and Armand Assante.