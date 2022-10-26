Holiday Harmony: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
A performer on the way to an opportunity of a lifetime discovers that life has other plans.
There’s nothing quite like the magic of a holiday movie to get you into the spirit of the season, and when you combine the holidays with beautiful music you know you’re in for a treat. The new HBO Max holiday movie Holiday Harmony has all of the feel-good elements of the season with equally beautiful music.
Here’s everything we know about Holiday Harmony.
Holiday Harmony release date
Holiday Harmony is an HBO Max exclusive that releases in the US on November 24, 2022. You’ll need an HBO Max subscription if you want to watch it, and there are several subscription options available.
At this time there is no release date for Holiday Harmony in the UK, but we’ll add it here once it’s available.
Holiday Harmony cast
Brooke Shields leads a talented cast in this heartwarming sure-to-be holiday classic. The Golden Globe nominee has been a figurehead in Hollywood for decades, with the 1980 cult classic The Blue Lagoon as her big breakthrough role. Over the years she's appeared on several hit TV shows like 9-1-1, Murphy Brown and Entourage, to name just a few.
Annelise Cepero is also featured in the film. She starred in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, in addition to guest roles in several TV shows, including Blue Bloods, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Pose.
Here's a list of the main cast.
- Annelise Cepero as Gail Travers
- Brooke Shields as Van Crawford
- Carla Jimenez as Rachael
- Lauren Swickard as Lila
- Sophia Reid-Gantzert as Sarah
- Michael Wiseman as Abe Crawford
- Jordyn Curet as Rosemary
- Kayden Frano as Jeff
- Richard Perrie as Benjamin
Holiday Harmony plot
Here’s what Holiday Harmony is about:
"The romantic drama Holiday Harmony from producers Ali Afshar, Lauren Swickard and Daniel Aspromonte, and directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, follows singer-songwriter Gail, who lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country-only getting as far as Harmony Springs, Oklahoma, when her ride, her budget and all her hopes are stalled. With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, she takes the advice of local Jack-of-all-trades, Jeremy, and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve gala of their own. Gail and Jeremy grow close, but if she's going to fulfil her lifelong dream, she may have to leave him and the town she's grown to love behind."
Holiday Harmony trailer
There’s no trailer for Holiday Harmony as of yet, but as soon as one is available we’ll add it here.
Holiday Harmony director
Director Shaun Paul Piccinino is no stranger to holiday films. He previously directed 2020’s A California Christmas and the 2021 sequel A California Christmas: City Lights. His most recent projects include the 2022 Netflix film That’s Amor and the upcoming series Salvage Marines with Casper Van Dien and Armand Assante.
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts a podcast dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She’s also very close to realizing her lifelong dream of publishing a novel.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.