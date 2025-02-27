Holland: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Holland is a twisty thriller starring Nicole Kidman as a woman who discovers her picture-perfect life is anything but.

Holland is a Prime Video thriller starring Nicole Kidman as Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher, wife and mother who lives an idyllic life in the tulip-filled town of Holland, Michigan. However, she then discovers a secret that turns her world upside down. Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen also stars as Nancy’s husband, Fred while Gael García Bernal is her friendly colleague, Dave Delgado.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Prime Video movie Holland

Holland release date 

Holland will premiere worldwide on Prime Video from Friday March 27 2025.

Is there a Holland trailer? 

Yes there is and we see Nancy insist that “every day I get to wake up in the best place on earth – Holland, Michigan. I look around myself and it feels like a dream. It’s just perfect.” The town embraces the Dutch culture of its namesake, such as Dutch dancing and wearing clogs, but beneath the happy veneer, it’s clear that dark secrets lie.

Then Nancy admits, “It might seem like we have everything together, but right under the surface, it’s like we’re being strangled.” What secret could rip apart her perfect world? Take a look below...

Holland plot 

Nancy Vandergroot is a teacher and lives with her husband Fred, a pillar of the community, and son Harry in the town of Holland in Michigan. The town takes pride in celebrating its Dutch roots and Nancy and her family embrace this joy. But then Nancy and her colleague Dave uncover a secret and learn that nothing in their lives is as it seems.

Holland cast — Nicole Kidman as Nancy Vandergroot 

Nicole Kidman plays the meticulous Nancy. She has been in numerous hit films and TV shows, including Big Little Lies, Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Lioness and Nine Perfect Strangers. Nicole has also been in Dead Calm, Days of Thunder, Batman Forever, The Stepford Wives and The Perfect Couple.

Matthew Macfadyen as Fred

Matthew Macfadyen plays Nancy’s husband Fred in Holland. He’s best known for his role as Tom Wambsgans in the hit series Succession. He has also starred in Ripper Street, Deadpool and Wolverine, Stonehouse, Operation Mincemeat, Quiz and Spooks.

Gael García Bernal as Dave 

In Holland, Gael García Berna is Nancy’s colleague. He’s been in The Motorcycle Diaries, Mozart in the Jungle, Station Eleven, The Mother and This One Summer.

Who else is starring? 

Other cast in Holland include Jude Hill playing Nancy’s son Harry. Jeff Pope, Isaac Krasner, Rachel Sennott, Lennon Parham and Bill Russell also star.

Behind the scenes and more on Holland

Holland is directed by Mimi Cave, written by Andrew Sodroski, and produced by Kate Churchill, Peter Dealbert, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari.

