How to watch Die Hard, whether or not you think it's a Christmas movie

When people talk about the best Christmas movies, the conversation inevitably turns to Die Hard. The 1988 classic action movie is set around Christmas, which for some justifies its place alongside Elf and It's a Wonderful Life; others disagree.

But whichever side of the fence you sit on, the result is that you always end up really wanting to rewatch the Bruce Willis movie to get another glimpse of Alan Rickman's sneering Hans Gruber or Reginald VelJohnson's supportive Al Powell, or of course Willis himself as he kickstarts the long-running franchise.

Never heard of Die Hard? It tells the story of John McClane, a detective on holiday who visits his estranged wife at her office Christmas party... when the office block gets taken over by enigmatic terrorist Hans Gruber and a band of outlaws.

Ever since its 1988 release, Die Hard has been a hit, spawning loads of sequels and, nearly 30 years after its release, plenty of passionate discussions about the Christmas merits of the movie.

Thankfully, Die Hard is easy to watch. Whether you live in the US or UK and want to watch via the power of the internet or using the ancient relic known as a DVD, here's how to watch Die Hard.

How to watch Die Hard in the US

In the US, Die Hard is streaming on Starz — both the standalone streaming service and the Prime Video Channel add-on.

Starz costs $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year, however there's currently a discount that you can find here (opens in new tab), which offers new and returning subscribers $3 monthly membership for the first three months, which is a great streaming deal.

How to watch Die Hard in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Die Hard via popular streaming service Disney Plus. This is because, in the UK, the Disney streaming service also offers content from Starz, which the film is on in the US.

If you don't already have Disney Plus, the streaming service costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year, and if you do decide to pick it up for this Christmas season, we've got a guide on the best Disney Plus holiday films here.

How to watch Die Hard on DVD

Despite the fact that the best streaming services have made DVDs look a bit old-school, physical releases give you access to extras, like deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes making-of movies. With Die Hard having multiple DVD editions since its release, big fans can truly enjoy a range of additional features about the film.

Plus, you can get Die Hard as part of box sets, bundling different combinations of the five movies in the series, and you can pick it up on Blu-Ray if you want to really justify your expensive and fancy 4K TV.

So to help you pick up Die Hard on DVD, here are some of the best price for it in your region: