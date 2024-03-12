How to watch the All England Open Badminton Championship 2024 online or on TV

Badminton fans from around will be tuning into its latest major championship, and this guide will help you watch the All England Open Championship 2024 when it begins on Tuesday, March 12.

The All England Open Badminton Championship is airing for FREE in the UK on iPlayer. But don't worry if you're abroad while it's on — because you can watch All England Open live streams on iPLayer from anywhere with a VPN.

The annual All England Open is the world's oldest badminton championship, and sits as one of the Badminton World Federation's most prestigious Grade 2 tournaments. Held annually in Birmingham's Arena Birmingham, it sees players from around the world duel it out to lift the trophy.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics taking place later in the year, this is an especially competitive cycle for badminton, with a winner at the All England Open setting themselves up for an Olympic Gold later in the summer.

So here's how to watch the All England Open Badminton Championships online or on TV.

How to watch the All England Open Championship 2024 in the UK

You have to options for watching the All England Open in the UK.

Firstly is BBC Sport on iPlayer and the sports site's own website. This is free to license fee payers, and will air all rounds of the games, unlike past years where it only showed the quarter-finals and beyond.

Coverage of the event will also air via TNT Sports, with the paid TV package bundle offering lots of live streams of the games on its TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4and TNT Sports Extra channels. This is a good pick if you can handle the £30.99-per-month price of TNT Sports. You can sign up via Discovery Plus here.

Can you watch the All England Open in the US

An official cable or streaming broadcaster for the All England Open hasn't been announced, but you might be able to watch certain live games and highlights anyway.

This is through the BMF YouTube channel which is good at hosting some live and frequent highlight coverage of badminton matches. It aired lots of live streams from the recent French Open, suggesting it could do the same for the All England Open.

If not, you may need to find a VPN to watch from other sources...

How to watch the All England Open Badminton Championships online from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the All England Open Badminton Championships on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at Express VPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

When do the rounds take place?

The All England Open begins on Tuesday, March 12 and runs for the best part of a week. Here's the full schedule:

Tuesday, March 12: First Round

Matches begin at 10 am local time, which is 6 am ET/3 am PT, and the action will continue for 12 hours.