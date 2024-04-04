How to watch The Masters 2024: stream online or watch on TV

Golf's best players are taking on the sport's most iconic course at The Masters 2024, and golf fans are certainly not going to want to miss any of the action. The first of four majors on the golf calendar, there is going to be wall-to-wall coverage of the 2024 Masters, starting from Monday, April 8, with pre-tournament coverage, through the final hole and the winner slipping on the green jacket on Sunday, April 14.

While we'll have to wait and see the play on the course to know who or what the biggest storylines are going to be, there is plenty to get excited about leading into the tournament. Rory McIlroy continues his quest to complete the career grand slam by checking a Masters win off his bucket list. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to continue his hot streak and claim his second green jacket. A number of LIV competitors are back in the field this week proving they are still among the best in the world. And while he is on the list of players invited to compete in the tournament, will Tiger Woods play at The Masters, and if so, how will he fare?

The best way to find out about all of these questions is to watch The Masters? But can you stream it, and if so where? And where is it available to watch on TV? We’ve got everything you need to know on how to watch it from wherever you are right here.

How to watch The Masters 2024 in the US

To watch live on TV, you are going to need access to CBS and ESPN either through a traditional pay-TV subscription service or a live TV streaming service that carries the networks, which include Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV (only ESPN) or YouTube TV; CBS can also be accessed through a TV antenna, though ESPN cannot.

To stream The Masters on Paramount Plus or ESPN Plus, you must be a subscriber to either service. You can watch CBS's live coverage on Paramount Plus if you sign up for Paramount Plus with Showtime, but there is general coverage available through the standard Paramount Plus plan. All of ESPN Plus’s coverage will be available to all subscribers, with users having the option to sign up for ESPN Plus as a standalone service or pairing it with Disney Plus and Hulu through the Disney Bundle.

You can also watch select footage from the tournament through The Masters' official website and their Masters Live feed.

How to watch The Masters 2024 in the UK

Sky Sports is airing exclusive coverage of The Masters for viewers in the UK. Thursday and Friday coverage of the first two rounds are going to be available on Sky Sports Golf, with the global broadcast of the tournament starting at 8 pm. Third-round coverage also begins at 8 pm on Saturday, April 13, but final-round coverage on Sunday, April 14, begins at 7 pm.

In addition, Sky Q and Sky Glass are going to feature bonus feeds and live streams of signature holes, including Amen Corner, 15th and 16th.

To access Sky Sports' coverage of The Masters, you must be a Sky TV subscriber.

How to watch The Masters 2024 from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Masters, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

The Masters 2024 schedule

Justin Rose (Image credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Here is the complete Masters schedule for US TV:

Monday, April 8

Masters on the Range, noon-2 pm ET/9-11 am PT (Paramount Plus, CBS Sports Network, Masters Live)

Tuesday, April 9

Masters on the Range, 9-11 am ET/6-8 am PT (Paramount Plus, CBS Sports Network, Masters Live)

Tuesday at the Masters, noon-2 pm ET/9-11 am PT (ESPN Plus)

Wednesday, April 10

Masters on the Range, 9-11 am ET/6-8 am PT (Paramount Plus, CBS Sports Network, Masters Live)

Wednesday at the Masters, 10 am-noon ET/7-9 am PT (ESPN Plus)

SportsCenter at the Masters, noon-3 pm ET/9 am-noon PT (ESPN)

Masters Par 3 Contest, noon-3 pm ET/9 am-noon PT (ESPN Plus)

Masters Par 3 Contest, 3-5 pm ET/noon-2 pm PT (ESPN)

SportsCenter at the Masters, 5-6 pm ET/2-3 pm PT (ESPN)

Thursday, April 11

Masters on the Range, 8:30-10:30 am ET/5:30-7:30 am PT (Paramount Plus, CBS Sports Network, Masters Live)

Masters Featured Groups, 9:15 am-7:30 pm ET/6:15 am-4:30 pm PT (ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus, Masters Live)

Featured Holes (4, 5, 6), 8:45 am-3 pm ET/5:45 am-noon PT (ESPN Plus)

Amen Corner, 10:45 am-6 pm ET/7:45 am-3 pm PT (ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus, Masters Live)

Featured Holes (15, 16), 11:45 am-7 pm ET/8:45 am-4 pm PT (ESPN Plus)

Welcome to the Masters, 1-3 pm ET/10 am-noon PT (ESPN)

Masters First Round, 3-7:30 pm ET/noon-4:30 pm PT (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

SportsCenter at the Masters, 7:30-8 pm ET/4:30-5 pm PT (ESPN)

Masters Highlights, 11:35-11:50 pm ET/8:35-8:50 pm PT (Paramount Plus)

Friday, April 12

Masters on the Range, 8:30-10:30 am ET/5:30-7:30 am PT (Paramount Plus, CBS Sports Network, Masters Live)

Masters Featured Groups, 9:15 am-7:30 pm ET/6:15 am-4:30 pm PT (ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus, Masters Live)

Featured Holes (4, 5, 6), 8:45 am-3 pm ET/5:45 am-noon PT (ESPN Plus)

Amen Corner, 10:45 am-6 pm ET/7:45 am-3 pm PT (ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus, Masters Live)

Featured Holes (15, 16), 11:45 am-7 pm ET/8:45 am-4 pm PT (ESPN Plus)

Welcome to the Masters, 1-3 pm ET/10 am-noon PT (ESPN)

Masters Second Round, 3-7:30 pm ET/noon-4:30 pm PT (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

SportsCenter at the Masters, 7:30-8 pm ET/4:30-5 pm PT (ESPN)

Masters Highlights, 11:35-11:50 pm ET/8:35-8:50 pm PT (Paramount Plus)

Saturday, April 13

Masters Featured Groups, 10:15 am-7 pm ET/7:15 am-4 pm PT (ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus, Masters Live)

Masters on the Range, 11 am-1 pm ET/8-10 am PT (Paramount Plus, CBS Sports Network, Masters Live)

Featured Holes (4, 5, 6), 10:30 am-3:30 pm ET/7:30 am-12:30 pm PT (ESPN Plus)

Amen Corner Live, 11:45 am-6 pm ET/8:45 am-3 pm PT (ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus, Masters Live)

Featured Holes (15, 16), 12:30-6:30 pm ET/9:30 am-3:30 pm PT (ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus, Masters Live)

Masters Third Round, 3-7 pm ET/noon-4 pm PT (CBS, Paramount Plus)

Masters Third Round, 5-6 pm ET/2-3 pm PT (ESPN Deportes)

Sunday, April 14