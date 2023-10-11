How to watch the Paris Masters tennis tournament online or on TV

The next big championship for men's tennis returns in the form of the Rolex Paris Masters 2023, which runs from Monday, October 30, until Sunday, November 5.

This week-long tournament will draw many of the world's top tennis stars, with expected competitors including returning champion Holger Rune, ATP top-ranked Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and many more.

The Paris Masters takes place at the Accor Arena on the banks of the Seine, and it's the largest indoor tennis tournament in the world (all of the Grand Slam events are outdoors).

We've got all the information you need to watch the Paris Masters, including what's happening on each day and where coverage will air.

How to watch the Paris Masters in the US

If you're a keen tennis fan, we should warn you that coverage begins at 5 am ET/2 am PT each day, so you may want to skip the first few matches if you want a full night's rest.

You can watch the Paris Masters in the same way as most non-Grand-Slam tennis events: through the Tennis Channel. This is a cable channel, but if you don't already have a cable plan, there are ways to watch online.

Several live TV streaming services offer the Tennis Channel. These let you watch from your favorite cable channels over the internet. Sling TV Orange ($40 per month), Fubo Pro ($75 per month) or DirecTV Entertainment ($75 per month) all offer the channel, and we'd recommend the former thanks to its cheaper price and $10 off your first month.

How to watch the Paris Masters in the UK

If you live in the UK, all you need to do to watch the Paris Masters is get an Amazon Prime subscription. That's because most of the ATP Tour championships, including the Paris Masters, are shown on Prime Video.

A Prime subscription costs $14.99/£8.99 monthly or $139/£95 annually, and access to Prime Video is one of the many perks of the subscription. Prime Video is mainly for movies and TV shows, but live sports is one of the other services it offers.

You can watch live coverage of the tournament when it's on, with matches beginning at 10 am every day, but there will also be replays and highlights, both for overall daily overage and for specific games.

How to watch the Paris Masters in Australia

Play begins at 8 pm each day, so you may want to only tune in for the morning matches of the Paris Masters.

You can watch via beIN Sports, with the channel airing coverage of the tournament. You can also use the app beIN Sports Connect in order to watch live streams over the internet.

BeIN Sports costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year, with either option offering you a seven-day free trial.

How to watch the Paris Masters everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Paris Masters, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Paris Masters schedule

The Rolex Paris Masters has published a provisional schedule of events, including in the run-up to play itself. Just note that the morning matches start at 11 am CET (local time) and the evening begins no earlier than 7:30 pm CET.

Saturday, October 28

Qualifications (14 matches) and practices

Sunday, October 29

Qualifications (seven matches) and practices

Monday, October 30

First round singles (14 matches)

First round doubles (four matches)

Tuesday, October 31

First round singles (12 matches)

First round doubles (two matches)

Second round singles (six matches)

Wednesday, November 1

Second round singles (12 matches)

Second round doubles (five matches)

Thursday, November 2

1/8th final singles (eight matches)

Second round doubles (three matches)

Quarter final doubles (one match)

Friday, November 3

Quarter final singles (four matches)

Quarter final doubles (three matches)

Saturday, November 4

Semi final singles (two matches)

Semi final doubles (two matches)

Sunday, November 5