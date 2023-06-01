Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas: release date, trailer and everything we know about the music documentary

Known for chart topping international hits ranging from "Radioactive" to "Enemy," Imagine Dragons has gone on to sell well over 75 million records worldwide. The pop rock band, consisting of lead singer Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon on guitar, bassists Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman, is set to release a music documentary based on a performance done in their hometown of Las Vegas. Titled Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas, the doc blends a narrative revolving around the rise of the group performing a homecoming show during their "Mercury Tour."

A collaborative project between Imagine Dragons' label Interscope Records and Hulu, it’s the second time both entities have worked together since last year's Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink. The Hulu original music documentary is also directed and produced by Matt Eastin who is known for his music video directing work with Imagine Dragon, including "Wrecked" and "Believer."

Here’s everything we know about Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas.

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas premieres Friday, July 14, on Hulu. The documentary will be released on Star Plus in Latin America and on Disney Plus in all other territories at a later date.

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas plot

Here is the official synopsis from Hulu:

'Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city's largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a triumphant concert film that showcases the band's rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound."

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas cast

Considering the nature of this documentary, Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas will star the pop rock group. Members include lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassists Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman.

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas trailer

There isn't a trailer for Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas but one is sure to be released as the release date approaches.

How to watch Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas can be watched on Hulu. The service costs $7.99 for ad-enabled or $14.99 for ad-free streaming each month. There is also a Disney Bundle that gets users Hulu and Disney Plus for $9.99 (with higher tiers offering ad-free streaming or ESPN Plus available for more).