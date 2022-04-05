Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — everything you need to know

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is the latest in Netflix's series of true-crime documentaries following the likes of The Tinder Swindler.

This limited documentary series will turn the focus onto disgraced UK TV and radio personality, Jimmy Savile. Although he was rose to prominence for his charity fundraising and for his work on Top of the Pops and Jim'll Fix It, Savile was concealing his horrific crimes.

Following his death in 2011, it was revealed that Saville had been a predatory sex offender throughout his career as victims were spurred to come forward with allegations against him.

This docuseries will use archive footage to interrogate Savile's position among the media and his relationship with the British public with the goal of understanding how he fooled the nation for so long.

Here's everything we know about Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story...

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is a two-part documentary that will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

What's the premise?

The official synopsis for the documentary series reads: "Jimmy Savile rose to prominence in a career spanning decades in the entertainment industry in the UK. He had raised millions for charity, been knighted by the Queen and achieved national treasure status by the time he died on the 29th of October 2011. His funeral was broadcast live on the BBC.

"Since his death, independent investigations and those made by Scotland Yard uncovered that Savile had been a prolific and predatory sex offender, abusing hundreds of people, some as young as 5.

"To date, more than 450 allegations of sexual assault and abuse have been made against him. The documentary examines, through extensive archive footage, Savile’s relationship with the British people, the establishment and the media to understand how he managed to fool an entire nation for so long."

Is there a trailer?

Netflix has released this chilling trailer for the documentary which features archive footage of Saville, interview clips from others and sections of the news once the abuse allegations had emerged. You can watch it below:

