Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers — release date, trailer and everything we know about the docuseries

Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Shaq celebrating after the Lakers win a championship as shown in Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

Buckle up. More Lakers-related content is here, and this time it has the backing of the people behind the trophies and fanfare. Enter Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.

Over the past year, a lot of attention has been placed on the NBA dynasty. Months ago, the hit HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty captivated fans with the dramatized account of how the Showtime-era Lakers took shape. While viewers seemed to fawn over the show, a few of the real players and personnel of that time offered some very harsh critiques of the series for its fabrication of events.

The loudest critics were basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry West. (With all fairness, we did our research via Fact vs Fiction pieces that proved a number of things shown in the series were indeed dramatizations and not what actually happened.)

Now with an opportunity for not just the Showtime-era Lakers but many big names that have played a part in the history of the purple and gold to share their truths, the new docuseries provides NBA fans with an entertaining streaming option this summer.

Here’s everything we know about Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers debuts in the US on Monday, August 15 on Hulu. Following the premiere, the remaining episodes of the 10-part series will be available to stream on the following Mondays.

To date, there is no official word as to when the series will become available in the UK, but once more information is released, we’ll be sure to sure to pass it along.

What is Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers about?

Lebron James speaking in Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu describes the premise of the docuseries as the following:

"Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers captures the remarkable rise and unprecedented success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional sports. Featuring exclusive access to the Buss Family and probing, revealing interviews with players, coaches and front office execs, this 10-part documentary series chronicles this extraordinary story from the inside – told only by the people who lived it.

"When charismatic real estate tycoon Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in a wildly risky and complex business deal, nobody could’ve predicted just how much success was to come. Kicking off the Showtime era in 1979, the notorious L.A.-playboy pioneered the business of basketball. He raised the price of floor seats, introduced dancers and a live band, opened an exclusive private club inside the arena and cultivated famous fans in Hollywood. Over the last 40 years, the team captured 11 titles and retired the jerseys of some of the NBA’s most legendary players.

"Today, Dr. Buss’s empire is now worth more than $5 billion. But all of that success did not come easy. Along with notorious feuds, career-ending illnesses and a bevy of insurmountable on-court obstacles, the Lakers have also weathered intense drama off the court – within Dr. Buss’s own family. Running the franchise as a ‘mom and pop’ operation, Dr. Buss gave his children front office jobs with the understanding they would, someday, inherit his kingdom. But sibling rivalry, interpersonal conflict and corporate unrest threatened to destroy everything Dr. Buss worked so hard to build. Ultimately, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers is about family, business, and power –and how all three must be harnessed to achieve greatness."

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that while the show will discuss the building of the empire, it looks as if some of the personalities featured will discuss the tragic passing of NBA great Kobe Bryant.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers cast

As previously mentioned, the new docuseries features some pretty legendary NBA figures. Among the list of individuals offering their take on the Lakers organization are Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lebron James, Phil Jackson, Derek Fisher, Jerry West and Jeanie Buss.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers trailer

Based on the trailer, basketball fans should be excited as the docuseries is pulling back the curtain on a dynasty that is one of the most revered in NBA history. It will also be interesting to watch the documentary with a comparative lens thinking about what was shown in Winning Time.

How to watch Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

For those interested in watching the series in the US, you’ll want to make sure you have a Hulu subscription as the series will stream directly on the platform. The streaming service currently offers both an ad-free and ad-supported option.

As of right now, it has not been officially announced when/where would-be viewers in the UK can watch Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers. However, once that information becomes available we’ll be sure to include it here.