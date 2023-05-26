Little Wing: cast, plot and everything you need to know

Little Wing on Paramount Plus is the next project for Succession star Brian Cox.

Little Wing is the latest project for Succession star Brian Cox for Paramount Plus. Best known as sweary and domineering media tycoon Logan Roy, Brian now plays a far more endearing character — an elderly pigeon fancier. He’s starring alongside Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly, plus teen actors Brooklynn Prince and Che Tafari in a heartwarming coming-of-age tale that follows a 13-year-old-girl Kaitlyn who forms a bond with pigeon racer Jaan.

So here’s everything you need to know about the enchanting new movie Little Wing coming to Paramount Plus…

Little Wing cast, from left. Brian Cox, Kelly Reilly, Brooklynn Prince, Che Tafari (Image credit: David Ho, Kyle Baugher, Beverly Brosius, Guy Viau )

Little Wing will premiere on Paramount Plus, likely in 2023. At the moment, there’s no confirmed release date but we’ll update you on here when one is announced.

Little Wing plot

Little Wing follows Kaitlyn (Brooklynn Prince), a 13-year-old girl who’s struggling to come to terms with her parents’ divorce. She and her mum Maddie (Kelly Reilly) have lost their home and Kaitlyn plans to solve their financial problems by stealing a valuable racing pigeon. Instead, she forms a bond with the bird’s owner Jaan (Brian Cox) who cultivates her love of the sport.

Little Wing cast — Brian Cox as Jaan

In Little Wing, Brian Cox plays pigeon racer Jaan. The Scottish star has acquired a legion of fans thanks to his portrayal of media mogul Logan Roy in hit US series Succession. He plays William Stryker in the X-Men movies and has also starred in Troy, The Slap, The Game, Shetland, The Bourne Identity, Manhunter and Braveheart among many other movies and TV series.

Brian Cox as media mogul Logan Roy in Succession. (Image credit: Macall Polay/HBO)

Kelly Reilly as Maddie

Kelly Reilly plays Kaitlyn’s mum, Maddie, in Little WiIng. Kelly has become a major star thanks to her role as troubled Beth Dutton in the US series Yellowstone. She’s also starred in Salade Grecque, Promises, Britannia, Above Suspicion, Sherlock Holmes and Pride & Prejudice.

Kelly Reilly alongside Kevin Costner in Yellowstone. (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Brooklynn Prince as Kaitlyn

Brooklynn Prince heads up the cast of Little Wing playing the teenage pigeon fancier, Kaitlyn. The young star has already made her name in Cocaine Bear, Home Before Dark and The Turning. She’s also had roles in Settlers and The Florida Project as well as lending her voice to The Angry Birds Movie 2, The LEGO Movie 2, Monsters at Large and Robo-Dog Airborne.

Brooklynn Prince at the premiere of Cocaine Bear. (Image credit: Getty)

Che Tafari as Adam

Che Tafari plays Kaitlyn’s classmate and friend Adam. He’s previously starred in New to This Planet, The Good Fight, Me Time, The Good Place, One Dollar and High Maintenance.

Che Tafari at the premiere of Netflix show Me Time. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in Little Wing?

Other cast for Little WIng have yet to be announced so do check back for updates.

Is there a trailer for Little Wing?

Sadly not yet which is a shame as we can’t wait to see Brian Cox in his new role. When Paramount Plus do release a trailer for Little Wing, we’ll post it on this page.

Behind the scenes, filming locations and more on Little WIng

Little Wing began filming in and around Portland, Oregon, on the American west coast in April 2023. THe movie is written by Academy Award nominee John Gatins (Flight), the film will be directed and executive produced by DGA Award nominee Dean Israelite (Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Power Rangers), while John Gatins and Naomi Despres are producers. Little Wing is executive produced by Karen Rosenfelt, Donald De Line, Susan Orlean, Brian Cox, Don Dunn and Liz Brandenburg.