Lost Treasures of Egypt season 4: release date, Tutankhamun murder? and everything we know
Lost Treasures will investigate the boy King's strange death and unearths its biggest ever find...
Lost Treasures of Egypt season 4 will once again see the mysteries of ancient Egypt unlocked, including the suspicious death of Tutankhamun.
The new eight-part National Geographic series is promising "the best ever discovery" from an archaeologist in the show's history.
Lost Treasures will follow the real-life Indiana Jones-style archaeologists through a full season of evacuations in Egypt as they explore pyramids, uncover long-lost tombs and unearth ancient mummies.
Among the highlights is Dr Basem Gehad looking into one of the best-preserved mummies from the age of Cleopatra where he digs further into the beliefs of the Egyptians.
The opening episode of the series will see them looking into the strange death of Tutankhamun. Was the boy king murdered? Here’s everything we know…
Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 4 release date
Lost Treasures of Egypt season 4 arrives in the US and UK on Sunday, October 2. All of National Geographic's content can be watched with a Disney Plus subscription.
Lost Treasures of Egypt season 4 episode summaries
Episode one — Tutankhamun's Death
Was Tutankhamun murdered? Egyptologist Aliaa Ismail looks into the circumstance’s surrounding his death and experts unearth the find of the season from the era after the boy King’s death. Plus they make a shocking discovery that could explain more about why ancient Egyptians often died so young.
Episode two — Secrets Of the Nile
The mighty Nile is the subject of this episode as the experts explore how the river transformed ancient Egypt. They also unlock a magnificent 4000-year-old tomb cut into the banks of the Nile.
Episode three — Ramses: Egypt's Greatest Dynasty
Egyptologists believe they've found an amazing tomb from the time of Ramses. Plus in the tomb of Ramses' architect, the team discovers a burial chamber piled high with ancient mummies.
Episode four — Mummy Hunters
If there's one thing everyone knows about ancient Egypt it's mummies. Here the experts hint for clues on how the Royal mummies have survived in such good condition.
Episode five — Secrets Of The Lost Pyramids
Among the gems in this episode is an excavation of the long-lost tomb of pharaoh Sahure — Egypt’s only pyramid tomb yet to be explored.
Episode six — Alexander The Great
The episode explores how Alexander became pharaoh. Plus the team uncovers a unique catacomb that reveals the legacy of Alexander's reign.
Episode seven — Rise of Cleopatra
Among the highlights is a search for Cleopatra's lost Tomb and an investigation into how she exploited religion to achieve her goals.
Episode eight — Rise of the Pyramids
Experts launch a bid to find the first true period and uncover the world's oldest industrial-scale brewery which made the pyramids possible.
Is there a trailer?
Sadly not yet.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
