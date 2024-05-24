Mammoth season 2: everything we know

Mammoth season 2 will see Tony Mammoth (Mike Bubbins) attempting to cope in the modern world again… and probably failing!

Tony was loving the 1970s but then an avalanche almost killed him and he woke up in 2024 to discover things had changed somewhat. 10p was no longer enough to buy a marathon in the tuck shop and some health and safety obsessives had outlawed British bulldog in the playground.

Writer and performer, Mike Bubbins, says: "It's been amazing to see how audiences have got behind this show. They've clearly got great taste! So, it's a no-brainer to get Mammoth, the big character with the even bigger moustache back to create more laughs. I've got some massive moments up my sleeve for series two."

Sian Gibson, says: "I had so much fun working with Mike and the team and I'm so excited that we get to go again. Much love to our audience for watching and to the BBC for their support." Here's everything we know about season 2…

Mammoth season 2

Mammoth season 2 begins filming in 2025, so a 2025 release date looks most likely. You can still catch the first series on iPlayer.



Plot

(Image credit: BBC)

There are few details yet although we know it will see Mammoth develop his relationship with Mel (Sian Gibson), who he discovered was his daughter in the first series. Writer and performer Mike says he has plenty of ideas up his sleeve for series two and it promises to be a lot of fun. Tony is of course still single, so parent's evening will again be a chance for him to erm, get closer to the mums. If they're lucky he might take them out for a drink and a packet of crisps.

Cast

All the key cast are expected back. Mike Bubbins stars as Tony Mammoth alongside Sian Gibson (Car Share, The Power of Parker) as his daughter Mel. Joel Davison plays Mel's son Theo and Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) Is long-suffering best friend Roger.

Is there a trailer?

No not yet. Here's a video clip though of Tony going on some dates...