Mark Cavendish: Never Enough: release date, trailer and all about the documentary on the famous British cyclist

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough on Netflix will show show the cyclist's amazing pro cycling career, rollercoaster life and his fairytale comeback.

With 162 career victories under his belt, cyclist Mark Cavendish is one of Britain’s greatest sporting heroes but this documentary charts the most challenging time of both his life and career. With footage of Mark as a child and exclusive interviews with him, his wife Peta, his teammates and coaches, it shows how in 2016 he was a serial winner with the world record of 34 stage wins in the Tour de France in his sights. But then, ‘Cav’ was plagued by five years of illness, injury and clinical depression that looked to rob him of everything, from his career to his family. However, after hitting rock bottom, a 36-year-old Mark stunned the world when he rode back to glory and wrote his name in sporting history.

"It really brought a human side to what I do for the first time in my career," he admits. "I’ve got the most incredible family and with that alone life is perfect. I’ll keep trying to win for as long as I believe I can win."

Here’s everything you need to know about the raw and emotional documentary Mark Cavendish: Never Enough…

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough will premiere worldwide on Netflix on Wednesday August 2 2023.

Is there a trailer for Mark Cavendish: Never Enough?

Yes and you can watch a clip of the documentary here. It shows how Mark lost form and how everyone wrote him off. We can see from his face the emotional turmoil that caused him and where the motivation to get back to his best came from.

What is revealed in Mark Cavendish: Never Enough?

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough shows Cav’s rise to fame and how in 2016 he was at the peak of his career, chasing cycling great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins in the Tour de France. But then, Mark faced five years of horrific injuries, a diagnosis of the Epstein-Barr virus, which can cause chronic fatigue, and clinical depression that almost cost him his marriage to his wife, Peta. We see how his career was all but over until he sought help and made a fairytale return at the 2021 tour de France.

Mark's crash during a race. (Image credit: Netflix)

All about Mark Cavendish

Born on the Isle of Man, Mark Cavendish MBE is widely considered one of the best road sprint cyclists of all time. On the track he won gold in the madison in 2005, 2008 and 2016 in the World Championships. He turned professional as a road cyclist in 2005 and has won 34 Tour de France stages, equaling Eddy Merckx’s record. In 2012, he became the first person to win the final Champs-Elysees stage in the Tour de France in four consecutive years.