Married at First Sight: One Year On — premise, cast and everything we know

Married at First Sight: One Year On sees the unforgettable cast of 2021 reunite.

Married at First Sight: One Year On is a special reunion episode which sees the cameras return to catch up with a few of the beloved Married at First Sight UK 2021 cast since they took part in the unusual TV experiment.

Married at First Sight UK 2021 followed 16 singletons who risked everything to marry a complete stranger they had never met.

Their relationships were put to the test as the couples went on a luxury honeymoon, before moving in with each other and meeting their respective partner's family and friends.

Throughout the experiment, the couples decided whether they wanted to stay together or not — and there were plenty of tears, tantrums and heartbreak along the way.

Not all of the relationships ended on a positive note, so we're sure that the reunion won't be smooth sailing as the former contestants talk about the impact the show had on them, as well as what they've been up to since the show ended.

Commissioning Editor, Mel Bezalel said of the special: "Last year, record numbers watched 16 strangers get married on E4 and All 4, and witnessed the ensuing drama, romance and rollercoasters. It's only right that we give viewers 'what they ordered' and catch up with this unforgettable cast.

"So far, we've had an engagement, a baby announcement and a couple re-locating – so we're desperate to find out what else this group has been up to since we last saw them, and what this unique reunion might have in store…"

Here's everything we know about Married at First Sight: One Year On...

When will Married at First Sight: One Year On be on TV?

Married at First Sight: One Year On will air later this year on E4 and All 4. A specific date has not yet been confirmed.

What will happen in Married at First Sight: One Year On?

The Married at First Sight UK alumni will spill all on their experience on the show, where they will reminisce on their memories from the series, remember their finest moments, talk about the knowledge they've learnt since the camera stopped rolling and what they'd do differently if they were given the chance to.

They'll also get a special sneak peek at the new series of Married at First Sight UK and who will be marrying a complete stranger.

Which cast members will return for Married at First Sight: One Year On?

Married at First Sight: One Year On will star Amy, Morag, Megan, Bob, Nikita and couples Tayah and Adam and Matt and Daniel.

Both Tayah and Adam and Matt and Daniel are arguably the biggest success stories to come out of the experiment, with Tayah and Adam expecting their first child together, meanwhile Matt relocated to Northern Ireland to be with Daniel.

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for the upcoming episode, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been announced.