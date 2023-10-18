MasterChef: The Professionals 2023 — release date, judges and everything we know

Monica Galetti, Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing are continuing the search for more top chefs.

MasterChef: The Professionals 2023 sees the high-stakes cooking competition returning to put another 32 professional chefs through the wringer in a bid to be crowned the next MasterChef champion.

Across seven grueling weeks, this latest batch of top-quality chefs will once again face all manner of tough challenges designed to whittle them down to the best of the best. The final three will then get one last chance to impress the panel with everything they've learned across the competition.

There's also a familiar face in the MasterChef kitchen this year. For season 16, veteran judges Gregg Wallace and Michelin-starred chef Marcus Wareing have been reunited with fellow chef, Monica Galetti.

Of her return, Galetti said: "I’m delighted to be back with my MasterChef family for 2023 and I can’t wait to discover the country’s next culinary superstar.”

Here's everything you need to know about MasterChef: The Professionals 2023...

MasterChef: The Professionals 2023 starts airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9 pm on Monday, October 23, 2023.

When we have any information on a US air date we will update this guide.

Who is judging MasterChef: The Professionals 2023?

Our 2023 judging panel. (Image credit: BBC/Shine TV)

As we mentioned, the judges for this year's show will be Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace.

Galetti took a hiatus from the show in 2021 in order to focus both on her family and the restaurant business and was instead replaced by Morning Live's resident chef, Anna Haugh.

This is Marcus Wareing's 10th series on the judging panel. When we asked what keeps him coming back to the show, he said: "I think we feel very lucky to be invited. We've made it our own and feel the hard work is paying off.

"It's one of the most exciting, professional experiences that I enjoy and there's always a real energy coming back."

The BBC has also revealed the names of the food critics our contestants will be trying to impress in the later stages of the competition. They include Grace Dent, Jay Rayner, Jimi Famurewa, Leyla Kazim, Tom Parker Bowles, Tracey MacLeod and William Sitwell.

Who are the MasterChef: The Professionals 2023 contestants?

The contestants for MasterChef: The Professionals series 16 have not been revealed at the time of writing. As and when we hear more, we'll be sure to include them here.

What challenges will feature in MasterChef: The Professionals 2023?

All your favourites are back for MasterChef: The Professionals' 16th series. The first test our chefs will face in their respective Heats will be the Skills Test, where Monica and Marcus task them with producing their take on a particular dish. The chefs will also be given 90 minutes to produce a stunning three-course meal for the judges, to earn one of two spots in the Quarter Finals.

Then, they'll tackle the Invention Test, dreaming up a new, MasterChef-worthy dish bashed on a particular brief to wow some of the UK's biggest food critics.

The top 12 chefs will then move on to Knockout Week, facing a range of challenges including an all-contestant cook-off. Eight will then progress to the Semi-Finals, where they'll be given more themed briefs and be split up into two groups and shipped off to work in top restaurants in London and Staffordshire.

The Final Four will then face the ultimate challenge at Chef's Table, serving up dishes for some of the UK's top chefs (who share 25 Michelin stars between them). This will eliminate one final chef, leaving the Final Three with one final chance to impress the judges and try to earn the MasterChef trophy.

From the sounds of things, we're in for a proper treat at the end of the competition. When we asked if they could share anything about the final, Monica Galetti teased that it was 'mind-blowing' and revealed: "We take the final three chefs to Copenhagen, to deliver a service at the two-Michelin star Alchemist, one of the top five restaurants in the world. Its chef [and co-owner] Rasmus Munk’s way of thinking about food is almost theatrical. "

Marcus added: "The restaurant’s on an industrial estate and diners start by going through enormous doors and end by jumping into a ball pit! The culinary journey in between is incredible, it’s bucket-list stuff."

Is there a MasterChef: The Professionals 2023 trailer?

The MasterChef team has shared a sneak peek at the new series on social media that's packed full of delicious-looking dishes.

Check it out below...

Who won MasterChef: The Professionals 2022?

MasterChef's most recent winner, Nikita. (Image credit: BBC/Shine TV)

Nikita Pathakji was the most recent champion of MasterChef: The Professionals. She grew up in Derby and moved down to London when she made the decision to become a chef.

She competed alongside 23-year-old senior sous chef, Sagar Massay and chef de partie, Charlie Jeffreys.

The winning menu she served up was made up of the following dishes: