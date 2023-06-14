Minx season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy series

When news broke in December that the then-HBO Max canceled Minx after one season, show fans were crushed. However thankfully, Starz came in at the eleventh hour and saved the show, and that brings us to Minx season 2.

Now for those not as familiar with the series, it’s an edgy comedy about a young feminist in the 1970s who is determined to make waves in the publishing world. But when she fails to find her dream job, she winds up taking a lead role at the first erotic magazine for women.

Sound interesting? Here’s everything we know about Minx season 2.

Minx makes its summer TV debut on Friday, July 21 at 9 pm ET/PT on Starz. The episode debuts a little earlier at midnight on the Starz App.

Minx season 2 trailer

Check out the trailer for the brand-new season.

Minx season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for season 2:

"After Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate with unlimited money and power, Minx becomes a commercial success, bringing more money, more fame and more temptations. Under new leadership, Doug struggles to find his footing and maintain his control within Bottom Dollar. Meanwhile, Joyce begins to lose sight of her core beliefs as she gets caught up in her rise to stardom. As our Bottom Dollar misfits go mainstream, they start to question who they’re becoming and what they really want from this newfound success."

Minx season 2 cast

Ophelia Lovibond, Minx season 2 (Image credit: Starz)

The series is once again spearheaded by Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson who play Joyce and Doug respectively. Lovibond has also starred in This England, Trying, Elementary and Rocketman.

Johnson is probably most famous for his role as Nick in the hit sitcom, The New Girl. He’s also appeared in Stumptown, Self Reliance and recently voiced Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Rounding out the cast are the following:

Idara Victor (Shameless) as Tina

Jessica Lowe (Wrecked) as Bambi

Oscar Montoya (Dimension 20) as Richie

Lennon Parham (Tuca & Bertie) as Shelly

Elizabeth Perkins (Barry) as Constance

How to watch Minx season 2

Minx season 2 airs exclusively on Starz. Those in the US hoping to catch new episodes as they become available can watch them live on the Starz channel. If you’re someone that has gotten rid of cable/satellite television, Starz is available as an add-on service on live TV streaming platforms like Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV . You can also watch new episodes on demand via the standalone Starz App .

To date, we aren’t certain about a UK release rollout for season 2. As that information becomes available to us we’ll be sure to pass along the update.