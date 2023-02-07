Murder in Big Horn: how to watch, plot and everything we know about the docuseries

After far too many years of being overlooked by the media, the plight of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) is finally coming to the forefront to get the attention that this heartbreaking issue deserves. Recently, more and more stories about families and communities whose lives have been forever changed by Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women have been told through series like Alaska Daily and Three Pines .

Murder in Big Horn shines a spotlight on the incredibly high number of Native American women in Big Horn who have gone missing or been found murdered in what is being called an epidemic that dates back hundreds of years, all the way to the colonization of the Americas.

Now, in Showtime’s Murder in Big Horn, real-life stories are being told directly from the source: Native families, Native communities, Native journalists and Native investigators and law enforcement officers who have been trying to find answers.

Here’s everything we know about Murder in Big Horn.

Murder at Big Horn debuted on Sunday, February 5, on Showtime. The three-episode limited series will air weekly on Sundays at 10 pm ET/PT, but all three episodes are already available to stream via the Showtime app.

As of this writing, there’s no premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we will add that information here.

Murder in Big Horn plot

Here is the official synopsis of Murder in Big Horn from Showtime:

"When three bodies are discovered in Big Horn County, Montana, an area known as 'the most dangerous place in the country' for Native American women, local authorities first ignore each death before ruling them accidental – leaving the victims’ loved ones to deal both with their loss and the indifference of local law enforcement. As sorrow turns to outrage, however, a vibrant and fearless movement is formed to search for the truth and bring attention to the epidemic of missing or murdered cases among Native peoples in the US."

Murder in Big Horn trailer

How to watch Murder in Big Horn

Murder in Big Horn is available to stream on Showtime, which is available either through a traditional Showtime cable subscription or through a subscription to Paramount Plus with Showtime bundle.

You can subscribe to Showtime as an option through traditional cable subscriptions, select streaming services and live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.