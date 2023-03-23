My Name is Mo'Nique: release date, trailer and everything we know about the comedy special

After years of controversy surrounding her first attempt to stream a stand-up routine on Netflix, Mo'Nique and the platform finally came together for the new comedy special My Name is Mo'Nique. The special follows up Chris Rock's popular stand-up event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

Not one to hold her tongue, Mo'Nique's new routine sees her bare her soul while keeping in mind that her audience is looking for her signature brand of comedy and laughter. So just what else can fans expect from the highly-anticipated My Name is Mo'Nique?

Here's everything we know.

My Name is Mo’Nique premieres on Tuesday, April 4, on Netflix. For those interested in watching the comedy special, you need a subscription to the streaming service to do so. Currently, Netflix offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

My Name is Mo’Nique trailer

The trailer definitely speaks to the brand of comedy Mo’Nique fans are used to. However, if you're not as familiar with her stand-up, please be advised that the trailer has its fair share of profanity.

My Name is Mo’Nique premise

Here is the official synopsis for her new stand-up:

"Mo'Nique delivers a career-defining, powerhouse stand-up performance in her unprecedented return to the stage. Filled with laugh-till-you-cry stories as well as soul-baring emotion, Mo'Nique promises that by the end of the show, you will understand why she is the way she is."

Who is Mo’Nique?

Mo’Nique Hicks is a comedian/actress from Baltimore, Maryland, who got her start in the entertainment industry doing stand-up comedy. She rose to prominence starring in the hit show The Parkers. Once she wrapped five seasons of the series and portrayed Betty in Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins, Mo'Nique tried her hand at more dramatic endeavors, including her Academy-Award-winning performance in Precious and starring alongside Queen Latifah in Bessie.

Additionally, 2023 marks a busy year for the star who has already been spotted in the BET Plus original film The Reading and the hit drama series BMF. She's also slated to be in Lee Daniel's new movie The Deliverance, which doesn't yet have a release date.