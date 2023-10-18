Mystic Christmas: everything we know about the Hallmark Channel holiday movie

The Countdown to Christmas 2023 tour has a stop in Mystic, Connecticut, with another all-new Hallmark Channel original film. Mystic Christmas features Jessy Schram and Chandler Massey in a charming story about a marine veterinarian who finds love in a charming small town.

Here's everything we know about Mystic Christmas.

Mystic Christmas premieres Saturday, October 28, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

There's no word on a UK release just yet, but as soon as that information is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Mystic Christmas plot

Here's the official synopsis of Mystic Christmas from Hallmark Channel:

"Juniper Jones (Shram) is a world traveling marine veterinarian who isn’t afraid of anything except getting stuck in one place. When a favor for her college roommate brings her to the seafaring town of Mystic, Connecticut during the holidays, Juniper is happy to visit a new place and take a temporary position at the Marine Mammal Rehabilitation Center and Aquarium. Here she works to help a seal named Peppermint get released back into the wild. In between her work, Juniper explores Mystic and finds herself smitten with the town, its people, and much to her dismay, the owner of the pizza shop, Sawyer, who she had spent a romantic night with years prior. After an awkward reunion, Juniper and Sawyer agree to move forward and forget about their past but their spark is ignited once again.

"There’s a ticking clock on their romance since Juniper is only in Mystic temporarily and Sawyer insists, he’s too entrenched in his hometown to leave (even at the expense of some of his own life dreams). While Juniper continues to insist, she has no plans to stay, the interns Juniper oversees and Sawyer himself entrench Juniper in the community, and she finds herself catching the holiday spirit. Juniper realizes that what she initially thought she wanted out of life may have changed. Juniper inspires Sawyer to go after the life he’s always dreamt of, while Sawyer (and the rest of Mystic) will show Juniper what it feels like to really belong to a community."

Mystic Christmas cast

Jessy Schram currently appears in Chicago Med. She's well known for her portrayal of Cinderella on Once Upon a Time, and she's appeared in TV series like Falling Skies, Last Resort and Nashville. Schram is a familiar face to Hallmark Channel fans with roles in fan-favorite movies like A Royal New Year's Eve, The Birthday Wish and Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas.

Chandler Massey played Will Horton on Days of Our Lives. His first Hallmark Channel movie, Next Stop, Christmas, debuted in 2021 and he was recently in The Professional Bridesmaid.

Patti Murin plays Candace in Mystic Christmas, and she's very well known for her role as Anna in Disney's Broadway production of Frozen. She also played Dr. Nina Shores on Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, and she's appeared in the Hallmark movie Merry Measure.

Mystic Christmas trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Mystic Christmas below:

How to watch Mystic Christmas

Mystic Christmas is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.