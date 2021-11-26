'Not Going Out' Christmas 2021 special: release date, cast, plot, and everything we know
Yes, Jason Donovan really is in the festive outing of the Lee Mack comedy!
The Not Going Out Christmas 2021 special has a very special guest star — Jason Donavan!
Yep, the former Neighbours actor is part of the cast for the latest festive edition of the Lee Mack comedy.
We expect plenty of laughs in this Christmas TV highlight and we know that nothing will go to plan for Lee and co… as usual!
'Not Going Out' Christmas 2021 special air date
The BBC is yet to confirm when it will be going out. However, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day seems likely. It’s not long now until the BBC will confirm its Christmas line-up. Check out our Christmas TV guide for all the highlights.
Who’s in the cast?
Well, as mentioned Jason Donavan is turning up! Lee Mack and Sally Bretton return as Lee and Lucy. While Geoffrey Whitehead and Deborah Grant are back as Lucy’s parents. Plus Hugh Dennis — did you spot him in the Bond movie?! — and Abigail Cruttenden are also back as Toby and Anna. We expect there will be plenty of arguing between those two as normal!
What’s the plot?
Well as you can guess from the main picture there’s a panto theme. Lee isn’t impressed that Lucy has booked tickets to the panto given that her crush Jason Donovan is starring. Jason is very much Lucy’s Prince Charming, so will Lee’s jealously get him in trouble?
This all has echoes of the hilarious episode where Lee had a crush on Emma Bunton! The BBC teases: “Will a bedtime argument lead to a nightmare before Christmas for Lee (…or should we say Buttons)?”
Lucy’s mum will become the Fairy Godmother, while Lucy’s dad is fittingly a very pompous Baron Hardup. And Toby and Anna do a turn as the Ugly sisters.
We expect this one to be a Christmas cracker!
Is there a trailer?
Sadly not yet, watch this space!
David is a Senior Digital Content Editor with over 15 years experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest soap spoilers and television news for Whatsontv.
Before working for Whatsontv, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.