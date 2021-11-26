'Not Going Out' Christmas 2021 special: release date, cast, plot, and everything we know

Lee and Jason go to war in the 'Not Going Out' Christmas 2021 special.

The Not Going Out Christmas 2021 special has a very special guest star — Jason Donavan!

Yep, the former Neighbours actor is part of the cast for the latest festive edition of the Lee Mack comedy.

We expect plenty of laughs in this Christmas TV highlight and we know that nothing will go to plan for Lee and co… as usual!

The BBC is yet to confirm when it will be going out. However, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day seems likely. It’s not long now until the BBC will confirm its Christmas line-up. Check out our Christmas TV guide for all the highlights.

Who’s in the cast?

Well, as mentioned Jason Donavan is turning up! Lee Mack and Sally Bretton return as Lee and Lucy. While Geoffrey Whitehead and Deborah Grant are back as Lucy’s parents. Plus Hugh Dennis — did you spot him in the Bond movie?! — and Abigail Cruttenden are also back as Toby and Anna. We expect there will be plenty of arguing between those two as normal!

What’s the plot?

Well as you can guess from the main picture there’s a panto theme. Lee isn’t impressed that Lucy has booked tickets to the panto given that her crush Jason Donovan is starring. Jason is very much Lucy’s Prince Charming, so will Lee’s jealously get him in trouble?

This all has echoes of the hilarious episode where Lee had a crush on Emma Bunton! The BBC teases: “Will a bedtime argument lead to a nightmare before Christmas for Lee (…or should we say Buttons)?”

Lucy’s mum will become the Fairy Godmother, while Lucy’s dad is fittingly a very pompous Baron Hardup. And Toby and Anna do a turn as the Ugly sisters.

We expect this one to be a Christmas cracker!

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet, watch this space!