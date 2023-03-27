RapCaviar Presents: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the docuseries

In some good news for hip-hop fans, RapCaviar Presents is a new series where some current chart toppers get into the nitty gritty of their careers and music journey.

The present landscape of rap is quite different from its origins in terms of its exposure, influence and criticisms via social media. Making it to the top of the charts and receiving critical acclaim requires a different level of grind and work than in previous generations. With that being said, a few of the newer artists have managed to find success with their unique talent and drive, such as Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow and The City Girls, all of which are featured in the docuseries.

So who else stars in the show and what will they discuss? Here's everything we know about RapCaviar Presents.

RapCaviar: Presents premieres in the US on Thursday, March 30, on Hulu.

As of now, we don't have official word as to when the series debuts in the UK. However, once we receive that information, we'll pass along the update.

RapCaviar Presents trailer

The trailer highlights what rappers of today go through in the wake of social media and harsh criticisms. Take a look at the clip below.

RapCaviar Presents premise

Here is the official premise of RapCaviar Presents:

"RapCaviar Presents is a compelling new documentary series that tackles some of today's most provocative issues through the stories of hip-hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture, from City Girls to Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more. Based on the influential Spotify playlist, launched in 2015, this seven-part series is a deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist's perspective."

RapCaviar Presents cast

Tyler The Creator in RapCaviar (Image credit: Hulu)

The official synopsis lists the following rappers as cast members: City Girls, Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Roddy Ricch and Coi Leray. However, taking a peek at the trailer, viewers can also anticipate seeing legendary producer and artist Pharrell Williams and Grammy-winning rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.

How to watch RapCaviar Presents

RapCaviar Presents airs exclusively in the US on Hulu. For those interested in watching episodes, you need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV, the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service.

While an official release date has not been announced for the UK, should the series make its way to the UK it will probably end up on Disney Plus, as Hulu is not available in the UK.