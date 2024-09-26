Sherwood season 3: everything we know

The BBC has confirmed Sherwood season 3 is in the works after the second series was lauded by critics and audiences alike, making our best BBC dramas list.

Created by BAFTA-winning writer James Graham, the six-part sequel was inspired by the so-called "Shottingham" gang wars that once plagued the Nottinghamshire region in which he grew up.

With a range of stars including David Morrissey, Lorraine Ashbourne, David Harewood and Monica Dolan, the show was a success on BBC One and the iPlayer, with more than 6.5m tuning in.

"It continues to be the greatest privilege to tell stories set in and inspired by the history of my home county of Nottinghamshire," said Graham in an official statement.

"Having a returning series on the BBC is pretty much every British writer’s dream, and I’m incredibly grateful for the continued passion that Lindsay, Charlotte and Jo have for Sherwood — and to everyone at House Productions, the most supportive producers you can have.

"My biggest appreciation though goes to our audiences and I’m determined to deliver for them in a series three, which will be a new set of stories, and the continuation — and completion — of some strands I’ve been dreaming of for some time."

Here's everything we know about the third season...

With filming yet to begin on Sherwood season 3 it could be a few years until we see it on our screen. There was a gap of over two years between the first and second series, so we're hoping it might be on BBC One and the iPlayer at some point in 2026.

Will David Morrissey return as Ian St Clair? (Image credit: BBC/House Productions/Sam Taylor)

Sherwood season 3 plot

* SPOILERS FOR SHERWOOD SEASON 2 FOLLOW *

Details about what might be happening in Sherwood season 3 are pretty thin on the ground, although James Graham says the series will contain "a new set of stories, and the continuation — and completion — of some strands I've been dreaming of for some time."

There are certainly one or two interesting storylines still remaining at the end of the last series, one of which was the tale of Rory Sparrow (Perry Fitzpatrick). He seemed keen to leave the world of crime and enter the field of renewable energy, while cultivating a relationship with Samuel Warner (Robert Emms), son of local business tycoon Franklin Warner (Robert Lindsay).

Warner Snr's role in the whole spy-cops scandal and the potential corruption surrounding his business empire could also be explored, in a storyline that was first touched upon in 2022's first season.

We'd definitely like to see DCS Ian St Clair (David Morrissey) return in season 3, although James Graham may decide his story has run its course and let him move away to the country with Julie Jackson (Lesley Manville).

We'd also love to see the marvelous Lorraine Ashbourne return, as Daphne Sparrow rebuilds her life following the murder of her husband Mickey Sparrow (Philip Jackson) at the hands of Ann Branson (Monica Dolan).



With plenty of characters now in jail, there's also plenty of scope to cover the effects of crime and punishment in the third installment. When we know more about what might be going down, we'll be sure to let you know.

Sherwood cast

There's no news on which actors are returning for Sherwood season 3 — or which new stars will be joining the show — but here's a list of some of the characters who could potentially be reprising their characters. It certainly isn't exhaustive though!

David Morrissey as DCS Ian St Clair

Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson

Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow

Perry Fitzpatrick as Rory Sparrow

Bill Jones as Ronan Sparrow

Adam Hugill as Scott Rowley

Monica Dolan as Ann Branson

Robert Lindsay as Franklin Warner

Ria Zmitrowicz as Lisa Waters, Sheriff of Nottingham

Michael Balogun as DCS Harry Summers

Stephen Dillane as Roy Branson

Robert Emms as Samuel Warner

Oliver Huntingdon as Ryan Bottomley

Christine Bottomley as Rachel Crossley

Aisling Loftus as Sandy Waters

Jordan Myrie as DI Marcus Clarke

Bethany Asher as Stephie Bottomley

Sherwood season 3 trailer

With filming yet to begin, there's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands!