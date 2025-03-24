Shrek 5: release date, cast and everything we know about the animated sequel

The fairy tale continues for Shrek, as everyone’s favorite ogre is going to be the star of a brand new movie, Shrek 5. And there are some exciting new additions to the Shrek family, along with the stars of the series that you already know and love.

Hard to believe but the original Shrek debuted back in 2001. It was a critical success, a box office triumph and it earned the first-ever Oscar for Best Animated Feature. From there, three more movies were made, with the last one coming in 2010, while Shrek has also made his way to Broadway, had TV specials and plenty more that has made him a permanent fixture in pop culture. So it’s no surprise that Shrek 5 has already garnered some major buzz (and a little controversy).

Shrek 5 is coming to movie theaters for Christmas 2026; more specifically December 23, 2026, according to Variety .

With the last feature Shrek movie being Shrek Forever After, which was released in 2010, that means it will have been 16 years between Shrek movies. However, we have gotten movies from other Shrek characters over that time, primarily Puss in Boots, last seen in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in 2022.

If you want to catch up with the previous Shrek movies, Shrek, Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third are all streaming on Peacock, while Shrek Forever After is streaming on Max in the US. The first three Shrek movies are streaming on Netflix in the UK, while Shrek Forever After is available on digital on-demand.

Shrek 5 cast

Shrek’s main trio is back for Shrek 5, meaning Mike Myers will once again voice Shrek, Eddie Murphy will voice his best friend Donkey and Cameron Diaz will voice his wife Fiona.

One new cast member has already been announced, with Zendaya confirmed to be voicing Shrek’s teenage daughter, Felicia.

Those familiar with the Shrek movies will know that Shrek and Fiona had two other children in the previous movies (Fergus and Farkle), so there’s a good chance additional announcements on who will be voicing them will come in the near future.

Shrek 5 plot

There are no plot details for Shrek 5 at this time. All that we can tell from what has been shared so far is that the story will occur many years later, as evidenced by Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia appearing to be a teenager. So how Shrek deals with his kids mostly grown up could very well play into the story.

Michael McCullers, who co-wrote Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Power in Goldmember with Mike Myers, as well as animated movies The Boss Baby and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, wrote the Shrek 5 screenplay.

Shrek 5 trailer

There is no official trailer for Shrek 5, but as mentioned above, a cast announcement gave us our first look at Shrek and company. Watch that directly below:

Shrek’s new design

When the above video hit the internet many people quickly reacted to how Shrek, Donkey and Fiona have appeared to be redesigned, stirring up a bit of controversy:

I’m just going to speak my truth… I don’t think Shrek 5 is a redesign. I think it’s just that it’s 24 years later and modelling is better.There’s almost no difference pic.twitter.com/Y0oUZS91TZFebruary 28, 2025

That was a very tempered response. Others on the internet have made their dislike for it known and made overtures about pushing for a redesign (like what happened with Sonic ahead of his 2020 movie debut), but still, some say they like the new looks of the classic characters.

Shrek 5 director

The listed directors for Shrek 5 are Walt Dohn, Conrad Vernon and Brad Ableson.

Vernon previously directed Shrek 2, as well as other animated movies like Monsters vs Aliens, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, Sausage Party, The Addams Family and The Addams Family 2. He also is the voice of the Gingerbread Man in the Shrek movies.

Dohn also has experience with the Shrek franchise, working as a story artist on all the movies and a number of other Shrek-related projects since Shrek 2. He also directed the Shrek specials Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular and Shrek’s Yule Log.

Ableson is a Shrek newbie, meanwhile, but he has directed another major animated franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Shrek 5 behind the scenes

Producers on Shrek 5 are Christopher Meledandri and Gina Shay. The movie is a DreamWorks Animation production and is being distributed by Universal Pictures.