Snow Going Back: Comic Relief v the Arctic — release date, celebs, trailer and everything we know

Snow Going Back: Comic Relief v the Arctic puts four celebrities through their paces as they take part in the "coldest ever challenge" seen on the show!

They'll be heading to the Arctic Circle to take on an endurance mission, which has been described as having an "unforgiving landscape" where temperatures can drop as low as -30C, with wind speeds of over 100mph.

It's no easy task, and there are dangers such as frostbite, hypothermia, and avalanches to contend with in a climate that is certainly not for the faint of heart!

Thankfully they're not alone though and are joined by Norwegian Local Guide, Torbjørn Ness, who helped them manage the extreme weather conditions they faced during the challenge.

He said: "They will realise the extremity of the environment for the next four days. We are so far down at the sea level, which means it will be extremely wet, cold and windy. When they swap to snowshoes, they will be pulling their own sled and equipment weighing around 20kg and trekking an incline of 400m.

"[It is] an intense start and they need to be aware of their body temperature and use all their strength and resilience to help each other to stay strong."

Here's what you need to know about Snow Going Back: Comic Relief v the Arctic for Comic Relief 2024...

This special airs on Monday, March 11 at 9 pm on BBC One. It will also be available on iPlayer, along with other Comic Relief specials.

What is the Snow Going Back: Comic Relief v the Arctic challenge?

This Comic Relief challenge sees four celebrities attempting a four-day, 50km polar expedition that involves climbing thousands of feet as they circumnavigate the Markusfjellet Peak.

During this time, they have to use fatbikes, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and pull everything they need behind them on sledges that weigh over 20kg each, so it'll be a test of both physical and mental strength in order to succeed in this challenge.

This challenge and others are all in aid of Comic Relief and Red Nose Day, where viewers are invited to get involved and donate if they can.

Who are the celebrities taking part?

The four women taking on the challenge... (Image credit: BBC)

The four celebrities taking part in Snow Going Back are presenter Laura Whitmore, former footballer and pundit Alex Scott, Dragon's Den star Sara Davies and Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Sara Davies said before heading off: "We’re just getting ready to go to the start line. I’m equal parts nervous and excited. When we first got here, I was just really excited, thinking, this is going to be great, and that the scenery is beautiful. But then we had our training day, and it was a dose of reality: it hit home how treacherous and dangerous the conditions are going to be.

"Bear in mind we’re down the side of the Fjord at the training camp, when we actually get up into the mountains it’s going to be so much worse. A snowstorm could come in in seconds. It was like ‘Things just got real’. I’m still feeling excited, but I am now significantly nervous."

She added: "Team morale is high, we’re four lasses and we’re just keeping each other going – but it’ll be different when we’re a couple of days in and we’re exhausted. The thing I’m most worried about is going to the toilet. So, a bit nervous about that but we’ll see how it goes. I just can’t wait to get started!"

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a dramatic trailer is available where you can see exactly what they got up to, with many of them admitting they've never skiied or done anything of this scale before. So they really put themselves to the test!

Take a look below...