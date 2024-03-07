Comic Relief 2024 — release date, sketches, presenters, interviews and everything we know about Red Nose Day

Comic Relief 2024 will be packed with fun and fundraising as the charity spectacular kicks off this month.

Live from MediaCity in Salford, the Red Nose Day Night of TV will mark Sir Lenny Henry’s final year at the helm, some 39 years after he founded the charity with Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral writer Richard Curtis.

But he’s going out with a bang as the Comic Relief: Funny For Money show is full of sketches, special guests and emotional films urging us to dig deep to raise vital funds for worthy causes at home and abroad.

Here’s everything we know about Comic Relief 2024…

The Comic Relief: Funny for Money telethon airs on Friday, March 15 at 7pm on BBC One, before switching over to BBC Two at 10pm for Comic Relief: More Funny for Money.

A tribute show Comic Relief: A Whole Lotta Lenny on Friday, March 15 at 10.40pm on BBC One, sees The One Show's Alex Jones celebrate Sir Lenny’s work for the charity and look back on his best moments, from his appearance in a Luther spoof to his encounters with the likes of Sir Tom Jones and Frank Bruno.

The shows will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Alex Jones will host a tribute show marking Lenny Henry's time as host of Comic Relief. (Image credit: Rebecca Naen/Comic Relief)

Comic Relief 2024 — who are the presenters?

Sir Lenny Henry will be joined by Joel Dommett, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuiness, Romesh Ranganathan, David Tennant, while Maya Jama and Rosie Ramsey will make their debut as Red Nose Day hosts.

“It feels incredible. It's such a special and worthy show and a lovely night of the year, so I'm thrilled to be a part of it,” says Maya Jama.

"I think the nation also loves to see its favourite people – from actors on their favourite TV shows to presenters and comedians – come together one night of the year for a great cause. And it's such a dream to be working with Sir Lenny Henry, especially in his final year of hosting the show. He embodies the essence of Comic Relief – it’ll be very strange to see the show go on without him. He will leave such an incredible legacy.”

Comic Relief 2024 — what are the sketches?

A range of hilarious spoofs and sketches will feature on the night, including The Traitors: The Movie, which sees a stellar line-up appear in a big screen version of the reality series, but who will play host Claudia Winkleman?

Meanwhile, as Sir Lenny Henry bows out, the stars of one of our best-loved programmes will hold auditions for his replacement.

Legendary broadcaster Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) will also return to his regional radio show with a special guest and iconic comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders team up to deliver a cheeky message.

Comic Relief 2024 — who are the special guests?

Darts prodigy Luke Littler, money guru Martin Lewis and the stars of Gladiators are among the celebrities popping up to encourage us to donate. And look out for famous faces who will be telling their favourite jokes!

The cast of Just For One Day, the Live Aid Musical are among the musical performers on the night and will take part in a thrilling medley.

Vicky Pattison, Sara Davies, Alex Scott and Laura Whitmore undertake an icy trek in Snow Going Back: Comic Relief vs The Arctic. (Image credit: BBC)

Comic Relief 2024 — what other shows are on during the week?

Snow Going Back: Comic Relief vs the Arctic

Airing on Monday, March 11 at 9pm on BBC One this special documentary sees Dragons’ Den’s Sara Davies and presenters Vicky Pattison, Alex Scott and Laura Whitmore undertake Comic Relief’s coldest ever trek as they travel 50km in four days through the Arctic Circle on cross country skis, snowshoes and fat bikes.

"I was told there would be beautiful scenery and camping under the Northern Lights! So I’m exhilarated and exciting but it’ll be gruelling," Sara Davies tells What To Watch. "Times are tough, and if we're asking people to dig deep, we've got to push ourselves too. It's a privilege to do my bit."

Joel Mawhinney, Abby Cook and Shini Muthukrishnan join in the fun with Red Peter. (Image credit: BBC)

Red Peter

In a special rosy-hued version of Blue Peter, airing on Friday, March 15 at 5pm on CBBC and BBC iPlayer, presenters Abby Cook, Joel Mawhinney and Shini Muthukrishnan try to turn three landmarks ‘red to toe’ in three days.

CBeebies Bedtime Story

Am I Being Unreasonable’s Lenny Rush reads David McKee’s funny picture book Not Now, Bernard on Friday March 15 at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer

Comic Relief 2024 — Sir Lenny Henry interview

Comic Relief 2024 – Lenny Henry is getting ready to present his final Red Nose Day. (Image credit: Rebecca Naen/Comic Relief)

Why have you decided to give up your hosting duties?

“It’s time to hand over the reins because there’s an extraordinary new generation of talent and we need to give these people and their audiences access to what Comic Relief can do and show how we can raise money together.

“I love Comic Relief, I’m Life President and I’ll still be supporting other Comic Relief and Red Nose Day projects, so I’ll be around, just not on screen.”

What can we expect from this year’s show?

“Fun, frolics, chaos and lots of giving! It’s chock-a-block. It will probably be the best night of my life because it’s my last year hosting and I know there’s going to be loads of special surprises, you have to tune in! Plus there will be all the incredible films that the brilliant team have created and put so much hard work into.”

Is there anything you always do to get ready to present Red Nose Day?

“I don’t have a lucky charm or ritual, but I get my hair cut! I’m just confident, as we’ve been doing this a long time and the joy and goodwill of being there on the day means you want to make the show as good as you can. Even if something happens live, like the autocue breaks, we just keep going and enjoy ourselves, and the audience seems to be with us!”

What have been your highlights from your time at the helm?

“There are a lot of moments from across the years, too many to mention – there’s a massive archive of funny things that still stand up – and long may that continue.

“But Rik Mayall was hilarious singing Do You Love Me? on the first Comic Relief [a stage show from London’s Shaftesbury Theatre in 1986]. He was one of the most famous people in the country because of The Young Ones and the audience loved him. Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders were hilarious too.

“Eddie Izzard was also very funny. And I had to lift Ken Dodd away from the camera. He could never do three minutes, he’d do 25 minutes or an hour, so we had to literally take him off screen so that we didn’t crash into the news!”

Why is Comic Relief’s work so important?

“It still advocates for social change and helps alleviate poverty and social injustice. We work with projects supporting people experiencing mental health problems, domestic abuse and homelessness, and those that provide safe shelter – it’s helping solve so many issues. Comic Relief aids people in the UK and around the world. We’re not going to stop.”

And what makes it so special for viewers?

“It’s dear to the nation because there’s a sense of charity in this country that’s relentless. Comic Relief has taken a foothold because having a laugh and raising money simultaneously is charming. The British public have been so brilliant at backing us and if we don’t say it enough, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you!’ It’s an amazing thing.”

You can donate to Comic Relief by visiting bbc.co.uk/rednoseday