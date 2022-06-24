Snowflake Mountain: release date, plot, contestants, trailer and everything we know
By Grace Morris published
Snowflake Mountain sees 10 'snowflakes' embark on a difficult wilderness adventure where they must go without their daily luxuries and the support of their parents.
Snowflake Mountain is a new Netflix reality series that puts 10 "kidults" to the test at a wilderness and survival retreat where they must go without their usual luxuries.
With no Wi-Fi, running water, or modern comforts in sight, they'll be put through their paces under the watchful eyes of ex-military leaders Joel Graves and Matt Tate, who will help guide them to success.
The contestants are forced to connect with nature and go head-to-head with a number of challenging activities, including swimming in a freezing lake to get food from a raft.
Whichever youngster manages to succeed in this rude awakening to adulthood will be crowned the ultimate Wilderness Warrior and receive a whopping $50,000 cash prize.
Will the 'kidults' manage to reach their full potential and brave the wild alone without the help of their parents?
Here's everything we know about Snowflake Mountain...
When is Snowflake Mountain on?
Snowflake Mountain was released globally on Netflix on Wednesday, June 22. All eight episodes are now available to stream.
What happens in Snowflake Mountain?
The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Snowflake Mountain is a funny, warm-hearted reality show which takes a bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet.
"The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner.
"There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults."
Who are the contestants in Snowflake Mountain?
A diverse cast of Gen-Zs from both the UK and US have been recruited to take on nature in a bid to become more independent.
The young people are quite similar in the fact that they rely on their parents, live at home and don't like the prospect of braving it alone in the middle of nowhere without their necessities...
The 'kidults' willing to brave it all for a cash prize are...
- Solomon, 26 from Virginia, USA
- Devon, 19 from New York, USA
- Deandra, 24 from New York, USA
- Rae, 25 from Kent, UK
- Olivia, 25 from Ohio, USA
- Randy, 23 from Florida, USA
- Sunny, 26 from Pennsylvania, USA
- Liam, 21 from Warwickshire, UK
- Carl, 23 from California, USA
- Darriea, 25 from New York, USA
Is there a trailer?
You can watch the trailer below where we learn a little bit more about the 10 'snowflakes' who will reach their breaking points...
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.