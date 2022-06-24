Snowflake Mountain: release date, plot, contestants, trailer and everything we know

Snowflake Mountain sees 10 youngsters forced to connect with nature and stand on their own two feet.

Snowflake Mountain is a new Netflix reality series that puts 10 "kidults" to the test at a wilderness and survival retreat where they must go without their usual luxuries.

With no Wi-Fi, running water, or modern comforts in sight, they'll be put through their paces under the watchful eyes of ex-military leaders Joel Graves and Matt Tate, who will help guide them to success.

The contestants are forced to connect with nature and go head-to-head with a number of challenging activities, including swimming in a freezing lake to get food from a raft.

Whichever youngster manages to succeed in this rude awakening to adulthood will be crowned the ultimate Wilderness Warrior and receive a whopping $50,000 cash prize.

Will the 'kidults' manage to reach their full potential and brave the wild alone without the help of their parents?

Here's everything we know about Snowflake Mountain...

When is Snowflake Mountain on?

Snowflake Mountain was released globally on Netflix on Wednesday, June 22. All eight episodes are now available to stream.

What happens in Snowflake Mountain?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Snowflake Mountain is a funny, warm-hearted reality show which takes a bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet.

"The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner.

"There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults."

The young contestants are tested to the max. (Image credit: Pete Dadds)

Who are the contestants in Snowflake Mountain?

A diverse cast of Gen-Zs from both the UK and US have been recruited to take on nature in a bid to become more independent.

The young people are quite similar in the fact that they rely on their parents, live at home and don't like the prospect of braving it alone in the middle of nowhere without their necessities...

The 'kidults' willing to brave it all for a cash prize are...

Solomon, 26 from Virginia, USA

Devon, 19 from New York, USA

Deandra, 24 from New York, USA

Rae, 25 from Kent, UK

Olivia, 25 from Ohio, USA

Randy, 23 from Florida, USA

Sunny, 26 from Pennsylvania, USA

Liam, 21 from Warwickshire, UK

Carl, 23 from California, USA

Darriea, 25 from New York, USA

Rae, Solomon, Olivia and Darriea. (Image credit: Pete Dadds)

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the trailer below where we learn a little bit more about the 10 'snowflakes' who will reach their breaking points...